Andrew Lincoln’s ITV Series ‘Cold Water’ Starts Filming in Ireland in the Fall

Irish waters are destined to turn icy for Andrew Lincoln’s next venture! ITV series ‘Cold Water’ is scheduled to commence filming in Ireland in the Fall. As previously announced, the show is the brainchild of David Ireland and features a cast that includes Lincoln alongside Ewen Bremner, Indira Varma, and Eve Myles. The plot centers on a discontented middle-aged man who, after moving to a secluded Scottish village, befriends his quirky neighbor, much to the dismay and suspicion of his wife.

The story follows John, who, after failing to intervene in a violent incident at a playground, decides to uproot his family and move to the remote village of Coldwater, far from their life in London. Upon arriving, John quickly befriends Tommy, their charming and confident next-door neighbor who is a devoted husband to the local vicar, Rebecca. Tommy is a respected figure in the community and leads the village’s all-male book group. While John is drawn to Tommy’s magnetic personality, his wife Fiona is wary of him.

As Fiona, a former chef eager to start fresh in Coldwater, tries to rebuild their family life and revive their fading marriage, she becomes increasingly suspicious of Tommy’s intentions. Unbeknownst to John, Tommy harbors dark secrets, and as unsettling events unfold, John begins to question who Tommy really is. When John’s long-suppressed anger finally erupts, he finds himself unexpectedly in debt to Tommy, leading him down a dangerous path under the influence of a man far more dangerous than he imagined. This is the tale of an ordinary man in an ordinary marriage, caught in an extraordinarily perilous situation.

Lincoln will portray John, with Ewen Bremner taking on the role of Tommy. Varma will play Fiona, while details about Eve Myles’ character are yet to be revealed. Additional casting and production details have not yet been disclosed.

Lincoln, known for his role in ‘The Walking Dead franchise, recently appeared as Edgar Bradley in ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.’ In the biographical drama ‘Penguin Bloom,’ he played Cameron Bloom, a character in a story about a family whose lives are transformed by caring for an injured magpie. Lincoln’s portrayal of Rick Grimes in ‘The Walking Dead’ continued through to this year’s ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,’ which explores the love story between Rick and Michonne amidst a world in turmoil. As their world evolves, the series questions whether they will face new conflicts or find themselves as part of the undead.

David Ireland has previously written for ‘The Lovers,’ which follows the unlikely connection between Janet, a disinterested supermarket worker, and Seamus, a self-absorbed political broadcaster. He also contributed to a couple of episodes of ‘The Young Offenders.’ However, his most acclaimed work as a writer is ‘Cyprus Avenue,’ where the story revolves around Eric Miller, a Belfast Loyalist, who, during a psychotic break, starts believing his infant granddaughter is the Irish Republican politician Gerry Adams.

Ewen Bremner’s upcoming projects include ‘Canyon of the Dead,’ where he will play Sylvanus Griswold Morley, following two archaeologists who encounter danger in their quest. He is also set to portray The Figure in ‘Bluefish,’ a global drama exploring stories of people breaking out of isolation, filmed during the pandemic across three dozen locations worldwide under the direction of Clark Middleton.

Varma recently took on the role of Lady Macbeth in Simon Godwin’s production of ‘Macbeth.’ She also starred in ‘The Trouble with Jessica’ and appeared in major titles like ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’ Meanwhile, Eve Myles was seen as Alice Sinclair in the Idris Elba-led series ‘Hijack,’ portrayed DS Lola Franks in the crime thriller ‘We Hunt Together,’ and played the lead role in the suspense series ‘Keeping Faith.’

Ireland recently served as the backdrop for the family crime drama ‘Kin’ as well as David Ireland’s projects ‘Derry Girls‘ and ‘The Young Offenders.’

