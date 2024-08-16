USA Network’s The Rainmaker Starts Filming in Dublin in October

The legal proceedings in ‘The Rainmaker’ will unfold before cameras soon! The filming of USA Network’s adaptation of John Grisham’s novel of the same name will start in Dublin, Ireland, on October 17 and conclude on February 11, 2025. Michael Seitzman leads the writers’ room, which includes Jason Richman, with Russell Lee Fine on board as a director. As previously announced, Madison Iseman and John Slattery will star in the show.

The plot revolves around Rudy Baylor, a recent law school graduate who goes head-to-head against the formidable courtroom veteran Leo Drummond (Slattery) as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah Plankmore. Rudy, along with his boss and her messy paralegal, unveils two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son. Francis Ford Coppola previously adapted Grisham’s novel into a feature in 1997, starring Matt Damon, Danny DeVito, Claire Danes, and Jon Voight.

Iseman recently starred in the reimagining of ‘Witchboard’ and played Sienna in the fantasy action film ‘Knights of the Zodiac.’ In ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ a modern adaptation of Lois Duncan’s eponymous 1973 novel, she appeared as Lennon/Allison. Additionally, she took on the lead role in ‘Fear of Rain,’ portraying a girl with schizophrenia who is plagued by frightening hallucinations and suspects her neighbor of kidnapping a child, with only an elusive boy named Caleb believing her claims.

Slattery’s upcoming projects include ‘Nuremberg,’ an adaptation of Jack El-Hai’s ‘The Nazi and the Psychiatrist.’ In this historical drama, he will take on the role of Colonel Burton C. Andrus, joining Russell Crowe and Michael Shannon. Recently, the actor was featured in ‘Unfrosted‘ and ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’ He also delivered a memorable performance as Lyle Bettencourt in the legal drama series ‘The Good Fight.’

Seitzman previously wrote for ‘Quantico’ and created ‘Code Black,’ which portrays the challenges faced by the emergency room staff at L.A. County Hospital. He also developed ‘Intelligence,’ a series about a high-tech operative with a supercomputer microchip in his brain who supports a government cybersecurity agency on critical missions. In the realm of legal drama, Seitzman was part of the writing team behind ‘North Country,’ a fictionalized depiction of the landmark Jenson vs. Eveleth Mines case, which was one of the first major successful sexual harassment lawsuits in the U.S.

The previous adaptation by Coppola was mainly filmed in San Francisco, Alameda, and Oakland. Recently, Dublin has served as the location for several literary adaptations such as ‘Normal People‘ and ‘The Quiet Girl.’

Read More: Riz Ahmed’s Quarter Life in the Works at Prime Video