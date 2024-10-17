Janet McTeer and Mandy Patinkin to Star in the Miniseries ‘The Artist’

Janet McTeer and Mandy Patinkin will be transported to the Gilded Age soon! The Cinemaholic can disclose that the two performers will headline the miniseries ‘The Artist.’ The project’s filming will start in Connecticut on November 4 and conclude on December 13. The plot of the show, like its crew and network, is currently under wraps, but it is described as a murder mystery set in the late 19th century.

McTeer received Academy Award nominations for her performances in the period drama ‘Albert Nobbs’ and comedy-drama ‘Tumbleweeds.’ Her recent credits include Helen Pierce in the acclaimed crime drama ‘Ozark’ and Lillian in the psychological thriller ‘The Menu.’ The actress also appeared as Marion in FX’s thriller series ‘The Old Man‘ and Hera in ‘Kaos,’ a contemporary reimagining of tales from Greek mythology. She has been part of numerous popular television shows, such as the Elizabeth Olsen-led ‘Sorry for Your Loss’ and Marvel Studios’ ‘Jessica Jones.’

Patinkin most recently appeared in Hulu’s murder mystery series ‘Death and Other Details,’ portraying Detective Rufus Cotesworth, who, alongside his protégé Imogene, unravels secrets aboard a Mediterranean ocean liner. He also starred in the legal drama ‘The Good Fight,’ which follows a woman who rebuilds her career after losing her life savings. He delivered one of his standout roles in the acclaimed series ‘Homeland,’ in which he played Saul Berenson.

Patinkin and McTeer’s previous roles align seamlessly with ‘The Artist.’ The former’s experience in crime-driven shows like ‘Death and Other Details’ and ‘Homeland’ will likely complement his role in this Gilded Age murder mystery, while the latter joined the project after being involved in period dramas such as ‘The White Queen’ and ‘Parade’s End.’ Their combined expertise in mystery and historical narratives makes them a fitting duo for this upcoming miniseries.

Connecticut has previously served as the backdrop for historical productions such as ‘George: Rise of a Revolutionary’ and the multi-era soap opera ‘All My Children.’

