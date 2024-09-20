The Old Man Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: The Daughter’s Retaliation

The third episode of FX’s thriller series ‘The Old Man’ season 2, titled ‘X,’ follows the aftermath of the confrontation between Faraz Hamzad and Dan Chase. Harold Harper tries to eliminate the threat before the militant leader decides what to do with the old acquaintance. Emily Chase/Parwana encounters three father figures in her life inside a cave special to her late mother, Belour Hamzad/Abbey Chase. Meanwhile, Khadija receives unexpected help to deal with the threat of Omar, the Taliban spy who targets Hamzad’s community in the second episode of the sophomore installment. Although Chase and Harper wish to vanish from Afghanistan with Emily as soon as possible, her duties as a daughter start to drive her forward! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Khadija’s Son? How Does He Find the Money?

‘X’ begins with Harold Harper shooting down Faraz Hamzad for aiming a gun at his companion, Dan Chase. Emily Chase/Parwana rushes to the cave and sees her biological father down with a bullet. She treats him and clarifies to her adoptive fathers that she cannot leave him to die when his community is under threat. The two American men reluctantly help Hamzad to return to his people, who are threatened by Omar and his Taliban soldiers. Meanwhile, Khadija’s unnamed son arrives with a bag full of money to settle the debt to the government. He then reminds Omar of the significance of the ministry’s partnership with Hamzad.

Khadija then confronts her son about the money he procured to settle the scores with the ministry. He tells her that Morgan Bote, the mentor of Harper and Chase who tried to lead the former CIA operative to Hamzad, has turned against them. Bote is displeased that the Afghan militant leader abducted an American FBI agent, forgetting their deal, unaware of who the latter’s father is. Because of the unexpected turn of events, Bote has frozen the assets and accounts that belong to Hamzad and his community as retaliation. Since Khadija’s son is well aware of these developments, he can be the one responsible for overseeing the militant leader’s international operations.

After arriving in Afghanistan, Khadija’s son talks in French, which indicates his international roots. Since he does not know anything about Emily/Parwana’s abduction, it is clear that he hasn’t been in his home country for a while. Considering the amount of lithium Hamzad mines from the deposit near his community, it is safe to assume that the bearded man who lands in a helicopter is the one who sells the metal in foreign markets. He must have arranged the money he gives to Omar from one of these markets, using his connections or potential lithium delivery as collateral.

Does Faraz Hamzad Die?

No, Faraz Hamzad does not die. Even though he is badly shot, the old man decides to return to his community and face the Taliban soldiers. Meanwhile, Omar realizes that he cannot target the militant leader and his people without finding the FBI agent his enemy abducted. He confronts a little boy to learn about the abduction, only for the child to slap him and run away. When his mother rushes to the kid, a Taliban soldier shoots her down. As the death of the civilian sinks in among the people’s minds, Hamzad arrives at his community’s base and stands against the spy.

As Hamzad and Omar have a standoff, Emily/Parwana descends from the hills to save her father. Harper seeks the services of Marion once again to garner a helicopter to take him, his adoptive daughter, and his companion away from Afghanistan. However, Emily is not ready to leave her biological father to die at the foot of the Taliban soldiers. She confronts Omar and clarifies that she is Hamzad’s daughter rather than an FBI agent, indicating that the United States and Afghanistan governments do not have anything to do with their family matter. Her attempt to reason with the spy ceases when she notices the dead body of the mother his soldier has killed.

Emily then attacks Omar, starting a battle between the forces of Hamzad and the Taliban. The helicopter that arrives to take Harper and his group away from the region joins the battle because of his insistence. The unrevealed individuals in the chopper kill the Taliban soldiers, safeguarding Hamzad, Emily, and the entire community. As a dutiful daughter, she kills Omar for hurting her father and his people. Since the Afghan militant leader returns to his base alive, the bullet in his body may get removed sooner than later, ensuring his well-being.

The Old Man Season 2 Episode 3 Ending: Will Emily/Parwana Return to the United States?

When Emily/Parwana arrives in Faraz Hamzad’s village, she is an FBI agent abducted by an Afghan terrorist. However, she has changed significantly by the end of the second season’s third episode. She is now a daughter who has returned to the man who conceived her. Even though there are reasons to despise Hamzad, the same blood that flows through his and his daughter’s veins brings them together. All her life, she has lived without her loved ones, especially after Belour/Abbey’s death. She has to be content with the minimal presence of Dan Chase for decades. That’s not the case anymore. When she looks at Hamzad and his family, she recognizes blood relatives she cannot easily abandon.

Emily knows the severity of abandonment more than anyone. She cannot do what Chase had to do to her to her father. Therefore, she may not rush to get in a helicopter and fly away from Afghanistan with the former CIA operative and Harold Harper, especially after leading a battle against the Taliban. She must be expecting the government to retaliate with more soldiers, snipers, and tankers. When her relatives fear the Taliban soldiers and the sense of death those men bring to their village, she cannot leave them to deal with the consequences of her actions. When she introduces herself as Parwana to Omar, she means it.

Thus, Emily may remain in Hamzad’s village for the time being. Since Chase will most likely not leave the country without his daughter, he may stay behind, possibly after burying the hatchet with the militant leader. Harper’s love for Emily has conquered his senses and reasoning so far, indicating that he may remain in the village for now. Together, they may battle more Taliban soldiers and ensure Hamzad and his community’s safety. Once that’s done, Emily has a tough decision to make. It won’t be easy for her to abandon two adoptive fathers for her biological one. But if she chooses blood over water, Chase and Harper may have to respect her decision.

