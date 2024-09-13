Did Amy Brenneman’s Zoe McDonald Leave The Old Man?

When Dan Chase tries to escape from the FBI, his path inadvertently crosses with Zoe McDonald’s life in FX’s thriller series ‘The Old Man.’ Even though she initially wishes to disappear from his dangerous world with half of his wealth, she gradually grows feelings for him. When the former CIA operative leaves for Morocco to seek Suleyman Pavlovic’s assistance to deal with Faraz Hamzad’s threat, she tags along, putting her life on the line. Despite forming an intimate relationship with Chase, Zoe is asked to leave him. Her absence in the first two episodes of the crime drama’s second season raises concern about Amy Brenneman’s future in the show! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Zoe McDonald Leaves Dan Chase in Morocco

When Dan Chase sets out to leave for Morocco, Zoe McDonald joins him. The former CIA operative seemingly allows her to tag along, believing his enemies wouldn’t target her. His belief turns out to be wrong when Nina Kruger, Faraz Hamzad’s lawyer, follows Zoe and asks for her cooperation to trap the militant leader’s target. The attorney’s move makes it clear that Zoe’s life is in danger, especially since the Afghan terrorist has laid his eyes on her. Chase decides against taking a chance with her, specifically when he has to leave for his enemy’s territory to find his abducted daughter, Emily Chase.

Zoe makes it clear to Chase that she does not intend to return to the United States without him. Even though their paths cross accidentally, her affection for him has gradually grown enough for her to make their separation difficult. However, her love for the former CIA operative only convinces him to bid adieu to her. Chase cannot tolerate someone who cares for or loves him getting hurt in his name. He does not want Zoe to suffer in Afghanistan, where Hamzad can do whatever he wants freely after he lets her join him. Therefore, he asks her to forget him and return home.

Amy Brenneman Will Feature in The Old Man Season 2

Amy Brenneman did not leave ‘The Old Man.’ Although the actress does not appear in the first two episodes of the second season, she is part of the installment’s cast and even appears in its official trailer. In addition, Brenneman recently attended the premiere of the sophomore season with her co-star Jeff Bridges, which makes it clear that she remains committed to the thriller series. The actress’ involvement in the season is unsurprising since the first installment concludes Zoe McDonald’s arc unsatisfactorily and with immense scope. Even though Dan Chase believes that he may not meet Zoe again alive, realistically, the chances of him dying in the near future are none.

Considering the glimpses the second season’s trailer offers, Chase will return to the United States sooner than expected. Emily Chase/Parwana may convince her biological father, Faraz Hamzad, to forgive her adoptive father, allowing the latter to escape from Afghanistan without any harm. The former CIA operative will likely reunite with Zoe and his two Rottweilers, Dave and Carol. After the reunion, we can expect her to make it clear to her companion that she does not want to bid adieu to him again. The first installment makes it significantly evident that Zoe is brave and capable enough to face life-threatening challenges.

In the second season, we can expect Zoe to remain beside Chase as he faces a new group of threats. The installment’s trailer shows her picking up a gun, which proves that she will be at the war front with the former CIA operative even if the latter cannot accept the same. Chase and Zoe’s interactions are part of the show’s heart, especially since the former’s vulnerabilities are explored through these conversations. When a character presents herself with such an immense scope and value, the series’ writers understandably cannot ignore her. Therefore, we can eagerly wait for Brenneman to captivate us in the upcoming episodes of the thriller drama.

Read More: Is Agent Waters Dead? Is EJ Bonilla Leaving The Old Man?