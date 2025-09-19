Jay Baruchel’s ‘The Stunt Driver’ Starts Filming in Quebec this September

Jay Baruchel is headed to The City of Saints for his next biographical feature. The filming of ‘The Stunt Driver’ will take place in Montreal, Quebec, between September 25 and October 26 this year. Michael Dowse wrote the screenplay, which is based on the 1981 documentary ‘The Devil at Your Heels,’ and will also direct.

The movie will be set in the 1970s and chronicle the antics of real-life daredevil stuntman Ken Carter, AKA “The Mad Canadian,” as he plans to execute the boldest maneuver of his career. The planned stunt involves launching a rocket car off a 90-foot-high ramp across the St. Lawrence River, a more-than-a-mile distance that technically means jumping from Canada into the United States. ‘The Stunt Driver’ will showcase Carter’s quest as he tries to give shape to what seems like an impossible dream, showcasing his prep for the stunt and the challenges he faces along the way.

Jay Baruchel’s previous biographical drama was ‘Blackberry,’ in which he played RIM (Research In Motion) co-founder Mike Lazaridis. His other recent feature outings have been as Jared York in ‘Humane,’ Ezra in ‘Random Acts of Violence,’ and John Peter in ‘The Kindness of Strangers.’ We also saw him as Carter in Netflix’s ‘FUBAR,’ starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Moody Jr. in Fox’s ‘The Moodys,’ and Josh Greenberg in FXX’s ‘Man Seeking Woman.’

Some of Michael Dowse’s noteworthy directorial credits are the comedy drama ‘8-Bit Christmas,’ which follows 10-year-old on an adventure to get the perfect Christmas gift, the latest video-game system; the action comedy flick ‘Coffee & Kareem,’ which is about a twelve-year-old who hires a criminal to scare his mom’s new boyfriend who is a police officer; the crime comedy ‘Stuber,’ an action comedy starring Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani, about a detective who recruits his Uber driver for a mission; and the romantic comedy ‘What If,’ about a boy (Daniel Radcliffe) and girl (Zoe Kazan) figuring out what it means if your best friend is also the love of your life.

Movies like ‘Karate Kid: Legends,’ ‘In Cold Light,’ ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ and ‘To Catch a Killer’ have been filmed in Montreal.

