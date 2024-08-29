All Jennifer Aniston Love Making Scenes, Ranked

Jennifer Aniston broke out as Racheal in ‘Friends,’ and since then, she has consistently entertained audiences with mostly rom-coms. She is known for her role in several typical comedies such as ‘Along Came Polly’ and ‘The Bounty Hunter’ and also for other dark comedies like ‘Horrible Bosses.’ In many of these movies, she has been critically praised for her performances but lately, it seems like things haven’t really been in her favor. The recent Netflix original ‘Murder Mystery,’ where she starred alongside Adam Sandler, received mixed-to-negative reviews.

Nonetheless, she is still one of the better-known actresses in Hollywood, and despite being on the silver screen for more than 20 years now, she is still able to land quite a lot of decent roles in movies. Giving birth to the “girl next door” archetype, she is one of those few stars who has surprisingly gotten sexier with age. Even at the age of 50 now, she is still quite a Hollywood hotshot. So, we’ve made a list of the top Jennifer Aniston steamy scenes in movies. Check out!

10. Rock Star (2001)

Starring Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston, ‘Rock Star’ revolves around a young man named Chris Cole who dreams of becoming a great rockstar someday. He literally worships Bobby Beers, who is the frontman of a famous heavy metal band called Steel Dragon. During the day, Chris is what everyone would call a loser because he lives with his parents and does nothing but repair copy machines. But when it’s time to rock, he takes the stage and gives the world a perfect imitation on Booby Beers. Everything suddenly falls apart when he is thrown out of his own band but a new ray of hope shines on him when he is invited to replace Bobby in the Steel Dragon. In just one night, he goes from being nobody to a rock god with millions of fans. But will he be able to handle so much stardom that has been laid upon him all of a sudden?

Jennifer Aniston plays the role of Chris Cole’s extremely hot girlfriend, Emily. As Chris rises to fame and starts getting used to his life as a rockstar, even Emily starts to enjoy the benefits of dating a rockstar. The two of them visit a club and as they stand there making out, a bunch of groupies join the scene and start making out with each of them. In this moment, Jennifer Aniston also shares a steamy lesbian kiss and though the movie does not show what happens next, we can surely let our imagination run wild. You can stream the movie on Prime.

9. The Good Girl (2002)

In ‘The Good Girl’, Jennifer Aniston plays the role of a suburban girl named Justine. Working at a discount store, she absolutely hates her life there and even despises her lazy pot-smoking husband who does nothing at all. One day at the store, she spots a good looking young man named Holden (Jake Gyllenhaal) and is instantly attracted to him. The two of them get closer and soon, a passionate relationship sparks between them. But the closer she gets to him, the more she ends up destroying everything that she once stood for.

There is one sex scene in the film that is not all that graphic for Hollywood standards but is still bold enough considering the film released back in 2002. Undoubtedly, the scene, featuring two of Hollywood’s greatest stars, is hot as hell but while watching this, you can also sense an underlying tension between the characters and as a viewer, you can foresee that something is about to go wrong in their scandalous relationship. Much later, in an interview, Jennifer Aniston also talked about how uncomfortable she felt while shooting this scene because of how young Jake Gyllenhaal was back then.

8. Bruce Almighty (2003)

‘Bruce Almighty’ is still known to be one of the best slapstick comedies of all time. It tells the story of a television news reporter named Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey) who keeps cursing god for making his life miserable and often complains about how the world has never really treated him fairly. After being ridiculed and raged against, God finally responds to him and gives him some of his own powers and responsibilities. Though he initially has a good time using these new abilities to his own advantage, he soon realizes that being God is not all sunshine and rainbows.

Jennifer Aniston plays the role of Bruce’s sexy girlfriend who starts to lose interest in him because of his constant rants about his worthless existence. But after becoming God, Bruce comes back home one day to resurrect their dying relationship. This scene is, of course, only for the laughs and there isn’t anything sexy about it. But because of how hilariously entertaining it is, it definitely qualifies for this list. Bruce uses his almighty powers to hype her up with overly sexualized energy and the two of them end up having one hell of a night. The next day she even notices that her bust has grown bigger and though Bruce denies it, we all know that it’s yet another “miraculous” antic of his godlike abilities. You can enjoy the comedy flick on Prime.

7. Along Came Polly (2004)

‘Along Came Polly’ is yet another rom-com starring Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller. The film was heavily criticized for trying to recreate the magic of ‘There’s Something About Mary’. The critics might have seen it as a recaptured gross-out sex comedy but one cannot deny that it’s extremely entertaining to watch the awkward romance between the heavily mismatched pair. Ben Stiller plays the role of an uptight middle-aged man, Reuben Feffer, who gets infatuated to a free-spirited woman named Polly (Jennifer Aniston). After spending more time with her, he begins to loosen up a little and also opens up to experiencing new pleasures in life. But being the complete opposites of each other, everything may not end too well between them.

For a while, Reuben tries to be someone else just to impress Polly but when everything starts to fall apart, he is forced to tell her who he truly is. Instead of getting put off by his stuck up personality, she actually gets attracted to his honesty and that’s when the two head to her apartment to have sex. This scene again is solely for comic relief and shows how Reuben struggles to last long in bed. He literally counts down every second just to make sure that he lasts for at least 5 minutes just to please her. This one is surely not amongst the best Hollywood sex scenes but it definitely would top the list of being the most ridiculous one. You can stream the movie on Prime.

6. The Break Up (2006)

‘The Break Up’, as the name suggests, starts off with a break up between Brooke (Jennifer Aniston) and her long term boyfriend, Gary (Vince Vaughn), who seems to neglect her all the time. But even after getting separated, both of them choose to stay in the same luxurious condo. Things get even more complicated when Booke starts to date other men and Gary vows to never leave his couch. Out of all their endless squabbles, Brooke totally loses it this one time and decides to strut naked down the hall just to painfully remind him what he’s missing out on. For very obvious reasons, this is the best part of the film and Jennifer Aniston was initially going to appear completely topless with full-frontal nudity for the scene. But after she changed her mind at the last moment, the film only featured some “implied nudity” by focusing on her back. You can stream the movie on Prime.

5. Just Go With It (2011)

Before ‘Murder Mystery’, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston were seen together in ‘Just Go With It’. After lying to his dream girl that he is married, Danny, a plastic surgeon, asks his faithful assistant to pretend to be his ex-wife. But this one lie turns into many and what started off as an attempt to impress the girl he loves, soon turns into a complex love triangle. For the most part of it, ‘Just Go With It’ is a family movie and there are no bold nude/sex scenes in it. But there’s one scene where Jennifer Aniston has a kind of coconut bra dance-off with Nicole Kidman. This scene is the highlight of the film, as it not only features two of the sexiest Hollywood stars in coconut bras, but it is also ridiculously funny. You can watch ‘Just Go With It’ on Hulu.

4. Wanderlust (2012)

‘Wanderlust‘ tells the story of a Manhattan couple, played by Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd, who get sick of their overly stressful and monotonous lives. They decide to head out to Atlanta in the hope of starting a new life there. But on their way, they run into a counterculture community called “Elysium” where having any sort of materialistic possessions is optional. Initially, this seems like the best opportunity to get a fresh start, but little do they know that they’re inviting a new set of problems by joining this community of nudists.

There is a scene in the film where the couple gets involved in a protest along with their newly found community. In an attempt to gain necessary media coverage, Jennifer Aniston boldly marches out topless to further rage the fire that was sparked by their protest. This motivates all the other members of the community to strip off their shirts and thus turning their protest into a massive success. But again, as a viewer, you only get to see Aniston’s back and there is no frontal nudity. In the scenes that follow, the community also gets to see its nude protest on television and even in this scene, a heavily pixelated version of the entire cast is shown. Later, it was also reported that Jennifer Aniston was actually supposed to go full nude for this scene but at the last moment, she ended up changing her mind after getting into a relationship with co-star Justin Theroux. You can watch the film on Prime.

3. Horrible Bosses (2011)

‘Horrible Bosses’ is a crime comedy that revolves around three distressed men, Nick (Jason Bateman), Dale (Charlie Day) and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis), who are sick of their oppressive bosses and would do anything to give up. But because of their circumstances, they can’t really quit their jobs. After a chance encounter with a criminal (Jamie Foxx), the three of them devise plans to somehow get rid of their awful bosses, but not everything goes as planned and their lives get even more miserable.

‘Horrible Bosses’ is one film where Jennifer Aniston completely sheds her good-girl image by playing the role of a sex-addict dentist who is determined to seduce her male nurse (Charlie Day). Being a “good-natured” man, he constantly tries to dodge all of these attempts while trying not to lose his job. She does everything from nibbling his ear to spraying water over his crotch but Dake just seems to be unbothered. That’s when she puts her final move on the table by anesthetizing him and then having her way with his unconscious body. She even takes graphic pictures of all of it and later uses these images to blackmail him. You can watch ‘Horrible Bosses’ on Hulu.

2. We’re The Millers (2013)

With a pretty decent cast that includes Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter and of course, Jennifer Aniston, ‘We’re the Millers’ is a predictable yet hilarious comedy-drama. The film is about a drug dealer who hires a stripper (Jennifer Aniston), a homeless teenage girl, and lonely neighborhood boy, to pretend to be his family members in order to smuggle drugs across the border with ease.

Right from the beginning, Jennifer Aniston sets you in the right mood for the film with her sexy stripper outfits and seductive dance moves. She later pretends to be goodie mom for the sake of earning some money. But much later, her stripping talent is put to good use when she uses her skills to seduce one of the bad guys and helps her “family” get away from a man who was determined to kill them. Her stripping scenes are so sexy that for a long time, these scenes were being marketed to promote the entire film. You can watch it on Vudu.

1. The Morning Show (2019- )



Created by Jay Carson, ‘The Morning Show’ explores the environment, culture, and politics of the news media industry. The series follows journalists Alexandra “Alex” Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), who work at UBA network’s The Morning Show (TMA), UBA’s popular morning news broadcast program.

The sex scene takes place in Season 3 and involves Alex and Paul Marks (John Hamm), a billionaire tech titan who wants to buy UBA and bring it out of its financial crisis. The sex happens after Alex interviews Paul at his house. While the scene is not explicit at all, it is artfully shot and is perhaps the most true-to-form sex performed by the actress. You can stream ‘The Morning Show’ on Apple TV+.

