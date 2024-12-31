Jesse Waits: Where is the Avicii’s Friend Now?

Netflix’s ‘Avicii—I’m Tim’ chronicles the life and legacy of Swedish DJ artist Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii. The documentary highlights Bergling’s genius as he forged a pioneering legacy in House music, detailing his successes while also probing into his low periods. While topping the charts in various countries, the producer was struggling with a host of personal challenges stemming from alcoholism, drugs, depression, and the stresses of a musician’s life. However, these problems were visible to everyone around him, including his close friend and nightclub owner Jesse Waits. He was Bergling’s close confidante, who provided emotional and mental support when needed and was trusted by the musician’s parents.

Jesse Waits is an Entrepreneur With Vast Experience in the Hospitality Industry

Even before crossing paths with Tim Bergling, Jesse Waits was a prominent figure within the nightlife scene of Las Vegas, Nevada. The entrepreneur moved to the area in 1996 and began working as a bartender at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay a year later. Subsequently, he worked on the marketing team for The Light Group, a stint that lasted around eight months. In 2002, he became partners with Drai’s, operating after hours with the establishment while also working at Drai’s nightclub and restaurant in West Hollywood, California. His real career leap came when he became a managing partner with Steve Wynn for his properties, nightclubs, and restaurants. He notably renovated the La Bete nightclub in the Wynn Las Vegas hotel in 2005, renaming it Tryst.

Waits is also the owner and founder of another popular nightlife attraction in the hotel, XS Nightclub. While taking over the nightlife scene during that period, he simultaneously continued his partnership with Drai’s, which came to its conclusion around 2010. The following year, his nightclub, Tryst, picked up the Nightclub of the Year award at the 2011 Nightclub & Bar Awards. One of the entrepreneur’s essential contributions was bringing in EDM (Electronic dance music) artists and DJs to Las Vegas, capitalizing on the growing demand and swing for House music in nightclubs. It was this, among many other things, that allowed his path and Tim Bergling’s to converge, fostering a bond that would be pivotal for both.

Jesse Waits and Tim Bergling Had a Brother-like Relationship

According to the documentary, Jesse Waits actually met Tim Bergling via a mutual friend, the Dutch DJ and record producer Tiësto. After setting up an understanding with Tiësto, Waits came back home one day to allegedly see Bergling in his room with two girls. Waits asked him to leave, capping off a reportedly awkward first meeting between the pair. However, he subsequently ran into Bergling again, who apologized for his behavior, and the two ended up bonding. Waits stated that part of what drew him to Bergling was his shy demeanor, which he realized was a sign of his authenticity. The entrepreneur found him to be a “high anxiety-type” person and someone he began to take under his wing, almost like a “little brother.” Meanwhile, Klas Bergling, Tim’s father, saw Waits as a son and loved his warmth.

As the Swedish DJ began to develop issues and challenges with health and substance abuse, Waits was not blind to his struggles. “I realized he was taking painkillers,” Waits said. “I grew up with a family that did drugs, and I saw when people do opiates, their eyes change. The pin, the little black parts of their eyes. His eyes were wide open like a zombie—he was not there.” Waits understood that Bergling was going through a tumultuous period, especially how he was trying to suppress his anxiety by exacerbating it further. However, he felt helpless and could not fathom what might have been going through his mind. After Bergling’s tragic suicide on April 20, 2018, Waits grieved his friend’s death by attending his funeral service, which reportedly took place in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 9 of the same year.

Jesse Waits is Expanding His Hospitality Ventures While Also Enjoying Married Life today

Jesse Waits left his role at Wynn Las Vegas in August of 2015, serving for more than a decade there. He subsequently worked with James Packer, the owner of Crown Resorts, serving as the Managing Director and partner of Alon Resort Las Vegas from August 2015 to July 2017. For around a couple of years after that, he took on the role of Chief Experience Officer and SVP at Red Rock Resorts, which is owned by Frank and Lorenzo. The entrepreneur mostly dealt with strategy and execution, handling the work across the 22 resort properties under the company portfolio. His wide breadth of expertise in management, innovation, and organizational tasks has granted him a level of experience and know-how with all hospitality matters.

Lately, Waits has been developing luxury boutique hotels in Bali, Indonesia, with plans for further expansion in other parts of the island. He has provided a mission statement to transform the social hospitality industry with more engaging and immersive experiences, all of which he hopes to offer through his establishments in the Asian country before eventually moving back to the West. In 2023, he established the 11-11 Private Members and Wellness venture, which seeks to craft relaxing and stress-free experiences for its guests. The same year, the entrepreneur also got married, starting a new chapter in his life. Currently, he resides in Bali, Indonesia, with his wife, and they are enjoying the island’s sunny beaches together.

