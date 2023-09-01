John Chiti Net Worth: How Rich is the Zambian Musician?

Helmed by Kenny Mumba, Netflix’s ‘Can You See Us‘ is a Zambian coming-of-age drama movie that follows Joseph, a young boy with albinism, who overcomes various adversities and goes on to become one of the most popular singers in Zambia. It is not unknown that the movie is a fictionalized retelling of the life of renowned Zambian singer John Chiti. Apart from being a gifted musician, he also advocates for the rights of people with albinism. Given John’s dynamic journey captured in the Netflix film, many are eager to know more about him. So, if you wish to know just how wealthy the musician is, we have you covered.

How Did John Chiti Make His Money?

Born in Ndola, Zambia, in 1985, John Chiti faced several struggles since childhood. Being a person with albinism, he was rejected by his father at birth, so he lived with his mother till he was eight. After she passed away, a young John moved in with his father, who better understood his son’s condition by then. In 2000, he joined the Munali Boys Secondary School in Lusaka, Zambia, where he discovered his passion for music. However, the road ahead was not easy, as he faced severe discrimination due to his albinism.

John initially started as a gospel music writer and was also the lead singer of a musical band, but later chose to transition to R&B music. A year after graduating from high school in 2004, he decided to create a career out of his passion. In 2007, John’s hard work paid off when he won a recording contract with Crystal Studios, and the following year, he released his debut album, “Ifindingile.” The album was a roaring success and catapulted him to fame, winning him many accolades like Most Promising Artist of the Year at the 2008 NGOMA Awards and the Humanitarian Award for being the first person with albinism to become a recording artist in Zambia.

Since then, John has released five hit albums, with several popular songs in his name like “Ngoleya,” “Corona Virus,” and “Nga Uleya.” After becoming a household name in Zambia, the musician chose to use his fame for a cause closest to his heart — to protect and preserve the rights of people with albinism. Hence, in 2008, John founded the Albinism Foundation of Zambia (AFZ). As its Executive Director, he helps create awareness about the struggles of people with albinism who have faced severe discrimination like him.

As a music activist, John mostly writes songs about social causes and has now returned to African gospel music. For his contribution to the albinism community in Zambia, he was appointed the UN Goodwill Ambassador for the “Leave No One Behind Africa 2030 Campaign.” In addition, the musician was a part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship with Wagner College, for which he received a Diploma in Civic Leadership in 2018. Since 2017, John has been the CEO of Talent Development Center (TDC), which helps recognize and develop talent in the youth, enabling them to get better job opportunities,

What is John Chiti’s Net Worth?

Given John Chiti’s diverse roles as a musician and social activist, one must consider his vast work to ascertain how much wealth he has accrued over the years. For instance, an average person working in a non-profit organization in Zambia earns approximately 8930 ZMK (around $500). Since John is the Executive Director of AFZ and the CEO of TDC and has a celebrity status in his country, his salary is undoubtedly much higher.

Moreover, we must account for John’s earnings from his music, including the sales of his albums, music tours, media appearances, and royalties. Lastly, the singer has likely received considerable remuneration for his participation in the Netflix movie. Keeping all these factors in mind, we estimate John Chiti’s net worth to be around $3 million.

Read More: Mercy Chiti: Where is John Chiti’s Wife Now?