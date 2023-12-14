Jon Avnet to Direct The Last Rodeo Next

Jon Avnet’s next movie is ‘The Last Rodeo.’ The shooting of the project will begin in Oklahoma in March 2024. The plot of the film, written by Neal McDonough, is currently under wraps.

The movie marks Avnet’s return to feature filmmaking since the release of the 2017 drama ‘State of Mind’ AKA ‘Three Christs,’ starring Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage, and Bradley Whitford. In between, he directed five episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s crime drama series ‘Sneaky Pete,’ created by David Shore and Bryan Cranston, and the third episode of FX’s neo-Western crime drama ‘Justified: City Primeval,’ a follow-up to ‘Justified.’ Avnet also helmed two episodes of Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany-starrer ‘Manhunt.’

Avnet has been busy as a producer, whose production credits include Darren Aronofsky’s thriller drama ‘Black Swan.’ The ‘Righteous Kill’ director is an executive producer of Disney+’s sports series ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,’ ‘Sneaky Pete,’ and the teen show ‘Five Points.’ He also produced ‘Four Good Days,’ starring Mila Kunis and Glenn Close.

McDonough made his screenwriting debut with Derek Presley’s 2022 crime drama ‘Boon,’ starring himself and Tommy Flanagan. The ‘Minority Report’ and ‘Band of Brothers’ fame also wrote ‘The Wicked and the Righteous,’ which is in development at Angel Studios with ‘The Passion of the Christ’ and ‘Sound of Freedom’ fame Jim Caviezel on board. It is yet to be confirmed whether McDonough will appear in the movie.

The project is one of the several upcoming movies produced by Angel Studios, the banner behind the sleeper hit ‘Sound of Freedom’ and the recent seasons of the Christian historical drama series ‘The Chosen.’ The production company’s latest release is the science fiction thriller ‘The Shift,’ starring McDonough and Kristoffer Polaha. Oklahoma, the principal location of the movie, previously hosted the shooting of several popular projects, including Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ Paramount+’s crime drama ‘Tulsa King,’ FX on Hulu’s ‘Reservation Dogs,’ and Emily Blunt-starrer ‘The English.’

