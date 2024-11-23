Matron Muriel: What Happened to the Nurse?

Netflix’s period drama film ‘Joy’ sheds light on the lives of the individuals who fight prejudices and personal attacks to develop in vitro fertilization (IVF) and expand the horizons of reproductive science. As the movie depicts, Sister Muriel Harris was an integral part of the team led by Robert Edwards, Jean Purdy, and Patrick Steptoe, the pioneers who made the impossible possible for families across the world to nurture a child of their own. Muriel’s experience and skills as a nurse were ever-reliable when her three colleagues set out to help Lesley and John Brown welcome Louise Joy Brown, the first IVF baby ever.

Muriel Harris Helped Turn Kershaw’s Hospital into an IVF Experiment Center

Muriel Harris was born on June 4, 1923, in Swinton, a small town in the Greater Manchester region of England. After her school education, she attended Manchester University and garnered a Bachelor’s degree in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Similar to her portrayal in ‘Joy,’ she was always a fighter. During World War II, she went to the London Hospital and survived the “Blitz,” the infamous Nazi bombing campaign, to become a state registered nurse. She became part of Patrick Steptoe’s nursing staff at Oldham in 1968. As the senior nurse, she had to equip the operation theatre at Kershaw’s Hospital with a minimal budget, which was nothing but a challenge.

Irrespective of the lack of resources, Muriel was able to assist Steptoe with a functional OT and a group of volunteer nurses. With just £200, she managed to find a second-hand operating table and anesthetic machine to set up the operation theatre at the hospital. Since the IVF experiments were done without any major funding, she had to help her colleagues without any additional pay. Furthermore, because of the hospital’s operation as a National Health Service (NHS) center, these procedures could only be done before or after their working hours. Like her colleagues, Muriel sacrificed her time to contribute to the groundbreaking experiments.

John Webster, who worked with Muriel, described her as a reliable source of moral support with a positive outlook, which was important for Robert Edwards, Jean Purdy, and Patrick Steptoe, considering the number of failed experiments they had to deal with during the early phase of their initiative. Despite her contributions to the invention of IVF, unfortunately, she couldn’t witness the birth of Louise Joy Brown. She was on vacation when Steptoe decided to move up the date of delivery and perform the cesarean section. Still, Muriel played an unignorable role in the development of IVF.

Muriel Harris Passed Away in 2007

After Louise Joy Brown’s birth, Muriel continued to assist Patrick Steptoe in delivering babies. Following his retirement from the NHS, he joined Robert Edwards to open Bourn Hall, the first IVF clinic in the world. Deservedly, Muriel was appointed as the matron at the institution. She once again assisted her superior by setting up the operating theatre and the wards at the clinic and interviewing the nursing and cleaning staff. Occasionally, she even stayed at the clinic overnight to care for her patients, which displays her commitment and sacrificial nature.

Challenges always excited Muriel, who pursued them with immense determination and resilience. After her retirement from Bourn Hall, she tried to get a pilot’s license and ultimately received one in her 70s from the ex-RAF Bourn airfield. She enjoyed going for solo flights from Bourn, and these trips took her as far as Spain. Muriel even set up a flying club in Bourn and flew until she turned eighty. She passed away on December 14, 2007, at the age of 84. Her family has not specifically publicized the cause of her death. A service was held at Bourn Church to celebrate her memories, during which Edwards delivered the eulogy.

Even though Muriel’s contributions to the invention of IVF were remarkable, they were not acknowledged or celebrated during her lifetime. A plaque honoring her and Jean Prudy was only unveiled at the Royal Oldham Hospital in 2022. “I’m proud that we can fully recognize the contributions of Ms. Purdy and sister Harris to this major medical milestone. Their vital work should be properly remembered,” Dr. Zahid Chauhan, the Oldham Council cabinet member for adult social care and health at the time, said following the unveiling of the plaque. Even though it took years after her demise to fully recognize her importance, Muriel deservedly garners the spotlight today for contributing to the invention of a “miracle” that continues to help millions become fathers and mothers.

