Kathryn Bigelow’s Netflix Thriller Starts Filming in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Washington in July

The long wait for Kathryn Bigelow’s next feature may end sooner than expected! The filming of the director’s untitled Netflix thriller will start in Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and Kearny in New Jersey in July. Although there is no official word, Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson are circling the lead roles. Bigelow is helming the movie with a screenplay by Noah Oppenheim.

The plot centers on a team of White House officials facing an imminent missile attack on the United States. Drawing comparisons to Bigelow’s 2012 film ‘Zero Dark Thirty,’ known for its intense and suspenseful narrative about the pursuit of Osama bin Laden, the new film promises to deliver a similarly gripping and high-stakes storyline.

Bigelow’s directorial career has been renowned for narratives rooted in real-life events and intense human drama. Following her acclaimed 2008 film ‘The Hurt Locker,’ which earned her the distinction of being the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director, Bigelow dived into the hunt for Osama bin Laden in ‘Zero Dark Thirty.’ She continued her streak with ‘Detroit,’ a true-story-based drama depicting the 1967 Detroit riots and the volatile actions of police officers.

Bigelow’s upcoming projects include ‘Aurora,’ penned by David Koepp, which focuses on a divorced mother’s struggle to safeguard her teenager amid a looming disaster involving her estranged brother, a Silicon Valley CEO who has prepared a bunker in the desert for such emergencies.

Ferguson’s recent roles include Jessica in ‘Dune: Part Two‘ and Juliette Nichols in the sci-fi thriller series ‘Silo,’ in which inhabitants live under strict rules in an underground silo to shield themselves from the toxic world above. On the other hand, Elba portrayed Sam Nelson in Apple TV+’s ‘Hijack,’ which chronicles a tense hijacking situation on a flight from Dubai to London. He also featured in Netflix’s ‘Extraction II’ and reprised his ‘Luther’ character, John Luther, in ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun,’ in which the titular protagonist escapes prison to track down a ruthless serial killer terrorizing London.

Pennsylvania served as the backdrop for the political thriller film ‘Civil War,’ while Kearny hosted the shooting of FX on Hulu’s ‘A Murder at the End of the World.’ Additionally, Washington, D.C. is a filming location for the Netflix thriller series ‘The Night Agent,’ set in the White House.

