All A Murder at the End of the World Filming Locations

FX’s ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ is a mystery thriller drama series that stars Emma Corring as Darby Hart, an amateur detective and tech-savvy hacker who spent a lot of time in crime scenes while growing up. Now, she gets invited to join a retreat with eight other guests by a reclusive billionaire at his secluded retreat. Only a while into the retreat, when one of the guests turns up dead, Darby puts on her detective hat and uses all her skills to convince everyone else that it was in fact a case of murder.

Going against the opinions of others and racing against time, Darby must hurry up before the killer takes another victim. Created by the duo of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the thriller series, besides Corring, also features impressive performances from Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, and Alice Braga. The isolated yet dazzling location of the retreat also tends to play a role in keeping things suspenseful regarding the plot and the actual filming locations.

Where is A Murder at the End of the World Filmed?

‘A Murder at the End of the World’ is filmed in New Jersey, New York, Utah, Iceland, and New Zealand, particularly in Kearny, Readington, and New York City. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the mystery series got underway in early February 2022 under the working title ‘Retreat’ and after months of intense shooting, it seemingly got wrapped up in September of the same year.

New Jersey

A major chunk of ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ is filmed across New Jersey, including in the town of Kearny. Situated in the western part of New Jersey’s Hudson County, the city is home to a few film studios, one of which is utilized to record some key portions of the Emma Corrin starrer. The production team even traveled to the easternmost portion of Hunterdon County, to Readington Township.

In April 2022, they set up camp in and around the Readington River Buffalo Farm at 937 County Road 523 in the municipality of Flemington where they spent three days to shoot the series’ debut season. One day was spent setting up the scene with the help of about 80 to 100 crew members, another was when the shooting took place for season 1, and on the last day, the filming unit wrapped up the set. They shot the scenes at the farm during daylight and were dependent on the weather.

New York City, New York

Reports suggest that the cast and crew members of ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ also travel to New York City, a global city consisting of five boroughs — Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and the Bronx. Situated in the northeastern portion of the nation, the Big Apple’s various streets and neighborhoods are turned into film sets as the production team tapes key scenes on location, with some local landmarks, such as Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Central Park, the Empire State Building, the UN Headquarters, and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, appearing in the backdrop. Besides ‘A Murder at the End of the World,’ NYC’s locales have been featured in a number of movies and TV shows over the years, namely ‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ ‘The Usual Suspects,’ ‘The Adjustment Bureau,’ and ‘The X-Files.’

Utah and Iceland

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ also takes the production to various other locations across the map, including Utah. During the early stages of the production of season 1, several parts of Iceland were turned into film sets as they recorded numerous pivotal sequences on the snowy surface of the country. The reports are unconfirmed, but New Zealand might also have served as one of the filming sites for the mystery series.

