List of All Keira Knightley Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

English actress Keira Christina Knightley began her career appearing in commercials and television films at the age of six. Her breakthrough came in 2002 with ‘Bend It Like Beckham.’ The following year, she was propelled to global stardom as one of the stars of ‘Love Actually,’ and for debuting as Elizabeth Swann in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ film series. Keira earned both commercial success and critical acclaim for her work in period films such as ‘Pride & Prejudice,’ ‘Atonement,’ ‘The Duchess,’ and ‘Anna Karenina.’ Beyond the screen, Keira has established herself as a stage actor, earning many accolades. An outspoken social activist, she was appointed an OBE at Buckingham Palace in 2018. If you are looking forward to streaming Keira Knightley‘s work on Netflix, the following list is meant for you.

1. Black Doves (2024)

Created by Joe Barton, ‘Black Doves’ stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, a covert spy who is the wife of the Secretary of State for Defence of the UK. When her lover is killed by a mysterious player in the London underworld, she realizes that her secret identity is in danger. She reaches out to her employer, the Black Doves, a spies-for-hire organisation that retrieves industrial, political, or diplomatic secrets for the highest bidder, for assistance. They send her Sam Young (Ben Whishaw) to protect her, as well as help her to get to the bottom of the threat. You can binge-watch the spy action thriller series on Netflix.

