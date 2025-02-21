Kitao Sakurai’s ‘Street Fighter’ to Start Filming in Atlanta in the Fall This Year

Hollywood of the South will soon host a global fighting tournament! The filming of ‘Street Fighter,’ a live-action feature adaptation of the popular Capcom video game franchise, will begin in Atlanta this fall. Kitao Sakurai will helm the project, which is slated for release on March 20, 2026. The cast and plot details remain under wraps.

The game ‘Street Fighter’ was released in 1991 and revolutionized one-on-one play by introducing fighting techniques and choice of characters. The game follows two characters, martial artists Ryu and Ken Masters, students of Gouken, who set out to conquer the street fighting world of martial arts by participating in a global fighting tournament organized by M. Bison, the leader of the evil organization Shadaloo. There is also Gouken’s younger brother Akuma, who finds interest in Ryu’s power, Satsui no Hadou, after defeating Gouken. Street Fighter 6, the latest game in the franchise, was released in June 2023 and won the award for best fighting game at the 2023 Game Awards.

Kitao Sakurai co-directed the Emmy-nominated sketch comedy series ‘The Eric Andre Show.’ He again collaborated with Andre for the hidden camera comedy movie ‘Bad Trip,’ which the former directed and the latter starred in alongside Lil Rel Howery. His feature directorial debut came in the form of the crime thriller ‘Aardvark.’

On television, Sakurai directed multiple episodes of Peacock’s post-apocalyptic video game adaptation ‘Twisted Metal’ and Dave Burd’s Hulu comedy series ‘Dave.’ He has also helmed several episodes, including the pilot, of the upcoming Amazon spy thriller series ‘Butterfly,’ starring Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty. He also has a handful of shorts to his directorial credits, including the comedies ‘The Passage’ and ‘Wake the Fuck Up,’ the latter starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Atlanta has served as the principal filming location for Amazon Prime’s ‘You’re Cordially Invited,’ Netflix’s drama series ‘Beauty in Black,’ and Disney+’s ‘Agatha All Along.’

Read More: Jeremy Irons to Star in Charles Sturridge’s ‘Will to Win’