Eligio R. Montero and Guillermo Amoedo Team Up for ‘La Isla’

The Cinemaholic can reveal that the creative minds of Eligio R. Montero and Guillermo Amoedo are congregating for the mystery thriller drama ‘La Isla.’ Amoedo will direct Montero’s latest show, which he is writing alongside Boris Quercia, Miguel Asensio Llamas, and David Martínez. The principal photography for the project will start on September 16 in Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, Chile, and conclude on December 2.

The show will transport us to the world’s most mysterious island, where a young Spanish tourist disappears without a trace. Aghast at the occurrence, her closest friend desperately searches for clues regarding her disappearance. However, the friend is relatively new to the island and must rely on the local guidance and expertise of a former Rapa Nui police officer. Their investigation unexpectedly leads them to the enigmatic island’s secrets. As they delve deeper into its mysteries, they find themselves entangled in a passionate romance, galvanized by the magic that follows them.

Montero is a Spanish screenwriter and director known for his prolific work in television. He made his mark in the industry with TV shows such as ‘Mareas vivas,’ ‘A vida por diante,’ and ‘Padre Casares.’ He is notable for his comedic writing, which seamlessly blends with character exploration and drama. He most recently wrote for ‘Hierro,’ Prime Video’s drama series ‘Caronte,’ ‘Auga Seca,’ and Netflix’s mystery show ‘Bitter Daisies.’ Montero is writing another upcoming mystery thriller TV series ‘Terra Alta,’ which is about horrific murders taking place in a peaceful town.

Amoedo is a seasoned Uruguayan filmmaker and screenwriter known for co-writing the 2015 thriller ‘Knock Knock,’ starring Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas. He also wrote and directed horror thrillers such as ‘The Stranger,’ ‘The Inhabitant,’ and ‘Retorno.’ He has more recently taken to writing comedies like Vix’s ‘Me vuelves loca,’ ‘Cosas de amigos,’ ‘Cosas de hombres,’ and ‘Dulce familia.’

Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, is a volcanic island in Polynesia that falls within Chilean territory. It is well recognized for its monumental stone statues called moai, which are strewn and arranged across its verdant rolling terrain. The exotic location is a hidden gem when it comes to filmmaking, with hardly any modern productions shot on the island.

