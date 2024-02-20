Stephanie Hsu’s Peacock Series Laid Starts Filming in Vancouver in April

Stephanie Hsu’s Peacock series ‘Laid’ is set to begin filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, in April. Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna are the writers of the comedy, which is an adaptation of the Australian show of the same title.

The series revolves around a woman who stumbles upon a perplexing revelation — her former lovers are dying in unusual ways, which leads her to go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward. The official logline describes the show as a “f*cked up rom-com” in which “the answer to, ‘Why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?’ is a resounding, ‘Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.'”

Nahnatchka Khan recently co-created the TV series ‘Young Rock,’ which delves into the formative years of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Before that, she led the show ‘Fresh Off the Boat.’ Sally Bradford McKenna’s writing credits include shows like ‘Ghosted’ and ‘The Grinder.’ Previously, McKenna collaborated with Khan on ‘Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.’ The Australian original series, which aired on ABC1, was written by Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher.

Hsu earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the acclaimed film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’ The actress recently appeared in the movie ‘Joy Ride‘ and is set to share the screen with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the upcoming feature ‘The Fall Guy.’ She also lent her voice to Ise in ‘Blue Eye Samurai,’ Skyler’s Mom in ‘Leo,’ and the Mayor’s Wife in ‘The Monkey King.’ Known for her standout role as Mei Lin in the Amazon series ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ she also made an appearance in Peacock’s ‘Poker Face.’ Additionally, she featured in Randall Park’s romantic comedy ‘Shortcomings’ as Mrs. Wong. Her notable credits include ‘American Born Chinese,’ ‘The Path,’ and ‘Girl Code’ as well.

Hsu, Khan, and McKenna executive produce along with John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment, Jennifer Carreras for Fierce Baby, and Marieke Hardy, Kirsty Fisher, and Liz Watts for Porchlight Films, along with All3Media International. Vancouver, the principal location of the series, previously hosted the production of ‘Tracker’ and ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians.’

