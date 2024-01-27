Paramount+’s Happy Face Starts Filming in Vancouver in March

The filming of Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Happy Face’ is set to start in Vancouver, British Columbia, in March. Jennifer Cacicio serves as the writer and showrunner of the show, which is based on the life of Melissa Moore, her iHeartMedia true-crime podcast of the same name, and her autobiography ‘Shattered Silence.’ The Tony Award-winning actress Annaleigh Ashford headlines the cast as Moore.

The show follows Moore, who at the age of 15, learns that her loving father was the prolific serial killer who went by the name “Happy Face.” As an adult, she decides to change her name and protect her secret as her father continues serving life in prison. Her father then gets in touch with her to take credit for more victims, only to pull her into an exceptional investigation into the serial killer and his notorious crimes. As she begins to discover the impact of her father’s crimes on his victims’ families, Moore also re-evaluates her own identity.

Cacicio is known for writing the action drama TV series ‘Shooter,’ starring Ryan Phillippe and Shantel VanSanten, and for penning a couple of episodes of the Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, and Michael Stuhlbarg-starrer ‘Your Honor.’ Michael Showalter, who previously worked on Hulu’s Amanda Seyfried-starrer ‘The Dropout,’ Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd-starrer ‘The Shrink Next Door,’ and the comedy-drama ‘Spoiler Alert,’ starring Ben Aldridge and Jim Parsons, will be directing the series.

Cacicio, Moore, Showalter, Liz Glotzer, Conal Byrne, Will Pearson, Jordana Mollick, and Robert and Michelle King serve as the executive producers. The Kings are known for creating Paramount+’s crime-drama series ‘Evil,’ starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi. Some of their other well-known projects include ‘The Good Wife,’ the comedy-drama ‘BrainDead,’ and Christine Baranski and Sarah Steele-starrer ‘The Good Fight.’ CBS Studios is producing ‘Happy Face,’ in association with King Size Productions, Semi-Formal Productions, and iHeartPodcasts.

Ashford previously appeared in Hulu’s Emmy-nominated biographical series ‘Welcome to Chippendales,’ opposite Kumail Nanjiani. She also starred in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story‘ as Paula Jones/Elizabeth Cote and CBS’s ‘B Positive‘ as Gina Dabrowski. She previously worked with the Kings in ‘The Good Fight’ and ‘Evil.’ Ashford has recently wrapped the shoot of Searchlight Pictures’ ‘Dust,’ an upcoming horror-thriller opposite Sarah Paulson. The rest of the cast is currently under wraps.

Vancouver, the show’s primary filming location, previously hosted several well-known productions. Ryan Reynolds-starrer ‘Deadpool’ and Deadpool 2,’ the horror film ‘Child’s Play,’ Steven Spielberg’s ‘The BFG,’ the teen series ‘Riverdale,’ and The CW’s ‘Supernatural’ are just some of them.

