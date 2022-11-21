Where is Welcome to Chippendales Filmed?

Inspired by the book titled ‘Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders’ by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca and based on true events, Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ is a biographical drama series created by Robert Siegel. Set in the 1970s, the narrative follows the revolutionary Indian immigrant named Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, who establishes the first-ever male stripper troupe Chippendales. Although its establishment stirs up several controversies, Steve becomes a cultural phenomenon in the eyes of many people, especially women.

The biographical narrative is enhanced by the brilliant performances of a talented ensemble cast comprising Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Stevens, and Juliette Lewis. While the intriguing story keeps the viewers invested through each episode of the series, the setting of the late 1970s and the backdrop of Chippendales make one wonder where the series is shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Welcome to Chippendales Filming Locations

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ is filmed in California and Nevada, particularly in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series commenced in March 2022, but soon, it got halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a week or so. After the delay, shooting resumed and got wrapped up in July of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s follow Steve as he establishes Chippendales and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Hulu series!

Los Angeles, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ are lensed across Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the United States. The filming unit reportedly sets up camp in and around Plan B at 11637 West Pico Boulevard to tape some key scenes for the series. Moreover, the Chatsworth neighborhood and Micro Computer Center Inc. at 11651 West Pico Boulevard serve as prominent production locations as well.

Situated in Southern California, the City of Angels is home to several gorgeous beaches, posh neighborhoods, modern infrastructure, and a bustling downtown area. It also consists of a number of popular tourist attractions, such as the Hollywood Sign, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Venice Canal Historic District, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Wilshire Grand Center. Furthermore, over the years, it has hosted the production of many filming projects, including ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,’ and ‘From Scratch.’

Las Vegas, Nevada

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ also travels to Las Vegas, the most populous city in Nevada and Clark County’s county seat. From the looks of it, the cast and crew members set up camp across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Surrounded by mountain ranges and situated in a basin on the floor of the Mojave Desert, the Las Vegas landscape is mostly rocky and arid.

The economy of Las Vegas is influenced by gaming, conventions, and tourism. The city’s major tourist attractions consist of expensive casinos and hotels, such as The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, the Fremont Hotel & Casino, and the Downtown Grand Las Vegas, to name a few. Las Vegas has also served as a pivotal filming site for several movies and TV shows. Some of them are ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Iron Man,’ ‘The Hangover,’ ‘Up in the Air,’ and ‘Twin Peaks.’

