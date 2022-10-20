Where is Netflix’s From Scratch Filmed?

Based on Tembi Locke’s memoir titled ‘From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home,’ Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’ is a romantic drama series created by Attica and Tembi Locke that follows an African American woman named Amy who falls head over heels in love with a chef named Lino while studying abroad. Soon, the couple decides to build a life together as they move to America, which naturally merges their two very different cultures.

The series portrays the journey of the couple as they embark on a journey of loss, love, compromise, resilience, and hope across two seemingly opposing cultures and continents. The change in landscape from one country to another represents the transition in the life of Amy and Lino as they endure all the obstacles that life and society throw their love’s way. So, naturally, you are likely to wonder where ‘From Scratch’ is shot. Well, you are in luck because we have gathered all the information about the same!

From Scratch Filming Locations

‘From Scratch’ is filmed in California and Italy, specifically in Los Angeles, Florence, and Sicily. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series commenced in early April 2021 and wrapped up in early September of the same year. With much of the story set in Italy, the filming unit give the audience an immersive viewing experience by choosing to tape most scenes on location all over Italy itself. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Los Angeles, California

The filming unit of ‘From Scratch’ reportedly commenced shooting the series’ inaugural season in Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the United States. From the looks of it, they travel around the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Over the years, the City of Angels has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows, such as ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘The Patient,’ and ‘The Office.’

Florence, Italy

Many pivotal sequences for ‘From Scratch’ are lensed across Florence, the capital city of Italy’s Tuscany region. The production team reportedly utilizes the locales of a bunch of streets and plazas all over Florence to shoot a number of exterior scenes for the series. They include Piazza di Santa Croce, Piazza del Carmine, Piazza Santo Spirito, Piazza di San Pier Maggiore, Piazzale Michelangelo, Piazza Ognissanti, and Piazza del Mercato Nuovo.

Moreover, during the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted recording several key scenes in and around Via Lambertesca, Borgo Santi Apostoli, Via dell’Oriuolo, the Lungarni, the bridge of Ponte alle Grazie on Lungarno delle Grazie, San Salvi Church at Piazza di San Salvi, 10, and Church of Santa Monaca at Via Santa Monaca, 6. Some private properties also serve as pivotal production locations for the romantic show. They are Buca dell’Orafo at Via dei Girolami, 28/R, The Westin Excelsior at Piazza Ognissanti, 3, Palazzo Corsini at Lungarno Corsini, 10, and Rex Cafè at Via Fiesolana, 25r.

Sicily, Italy

Additional portions for ‘From Scratch’ are taped in Sicily, one of the 20 regions of Italy and the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea. Officially known as Regione Siciliana, Sicily possesses a rich and unique culture, in terms of art, literature, music, architecture, and cuisine, making it a suitable filming site for a show such as ‘From Scratch.’

