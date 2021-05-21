Written and directed by Karen Moncrieff, Lifetime’s ‘The Girl in the Bathtub’ is a murder-mystery movie based on the murder case of Julia Law, an ambitious young woman struggling with addiction. When Julia’s dead body is found in Chuck’s (Law’s boss) house in Philadelphia, the case seemed straightforward as all evidence initially points to only one person. However, when the investigation unfolds, it turns out that apart from Chuck, Julia was seeing two other men.

The case perplexes the investigators as they began to hunt the killer and study the probable motivations of the heinous crime. The horrifying story of Law’s murder and the subsequent shocking revelations can intrigue viewers who may wish to learn more about the movie and its production. If you are also looking for similar information, look no further; we have got you covered.

The Girl in the Bathtub Filming Locations

‘The Girl in the Bathtub’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia. The westernmost Canadian province has an impressive forest cover that exceeds 50 percent of its land area. It also offers other innumerable scenic locations that include majestic mountain ranges and the beautiful pacific coastlines.

Over the decades, the province has become a center for television and film production thanks to the ease of availability of filming services and an experienced crew. Shooting for ‘The Girl in the Bathtub’ was done in several locations in British Columbia, so let’s jump right in and learn more about them.

Abbotsford, British Columbia

Abbotsford, British Columbia, is one of many shooting locations for the murder-mystery film. Its proximity to Vancouver, one of the most prominent movie production locations in North America, is one of the main reasons why filmmakers prefer the town as a shooting site. Movies filmed in the Raspberry Capital of Canada include ‘Sweet Carolina,’ ‘Spotlight on Christmas,’ ‘Christmas on the Vine,’ and ‘Wedding Every Weekend.’ Lisa Marie DiGiacinto, who essays the role of Lola in the movie, posted a photo from the movie sets to express her gratitude to be a part of the film.

Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

The shooting for ‘The Girl in the Bathtub’ also took place in Port Coquitlam. Located just 27 km east of Vancouver, the city is home to several popular filming sites like Town Centre Park, Lafarge Lake, Upper Coquitlam River Park, and many other forested areas. Over the years, the region has attracted the production of several well-known television shows like ‘Supernatural,’ ‘The X-Files,’ and ‘Lucifer.’

Pitt Meadows, British Columbia

Several vital scenes in the movie were also filmed in Pitt Meadows. Located in the southwestern part of British Columbia, it is famous for offering recreational activities to visitors who are looking to take some time off from their hectic lives. In addition, the picturesque natural locales of the town have attracted numerous film and television projects to the city. Some famous productions that took place in Pitt Meadows are ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘Smallville,’ and ‘3000 Miles to Graceland.’

The Girl in the Bathtub Cast

The Australian actress Caitlin Stasey essays the role of Julia Law, the young, ambitious girl who is found dead in a bathtub. She is best known for her role in the soap opera ‘Neighbours.’ ‘Sleepers’ and ‘Wayward Pines’ fame Jason Patric appears as Chuck, the Philadelphian lawyer who is accused of killing Julia. Kate Isaac plays the role of Grace. You may recall watching her on ‘Loudermilk’ or ‘Christmas on the Vine.’

The Canadian actress Lisa Marie DiGiacinto portrays Lola. You may recognize her from television movies like ‘Deceitful Dating’ and ‘Signed Sealed Delivered.’ Other noteworthy cast members include Warren Abbott as Spencer, Bethany Brown as Angie, Paul Campbell as Paul, Glynis Davies as Phyllis, Linda Ko as Brooke Hamilton, and Jason McKinnon as Darren.

