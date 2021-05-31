Directed by Damián Romay, Lifetime’s ‘The Secrets She Keeps’ is a thriller movie that centers upon a reckless sixteen-year-old teenager Amara, who is disappointed by her dating life. Like any ordinary teenage girl, she often compares her life with others; she is saddened to learn that everyone she knows, including Diane, her mother, is either falling in love or dating someone. So, Amara comes up with an idea to pretend to be an eighteen-year-old on a dating site to find a boyfriend. There she meets Shane, who seems like a nice guy, but when Diane digs deeper into her past, she is shocked by what she finds.

The horrifying experiences of the mother-daughter duo keep the viewers on the edge of their seats to the very end. Some of them may wonder if the movie is inspired by a real-life story, while others may wonder where it may have been filmed. If you are also looking for similar details about the film, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Secrets She Keeps Filming Locations

The thriller movie was filmed entirely in Georgia. Located in the southeastern region of America, the state has numerous natural wonders like the Tallulah Gorge, Jekyll Island Forest, Amicalola Falls, Providence Canyon, Radium Springs, and Cloudland Canyon. Thanks to these beautiful locals and the continuous efforts of the Georgia Film, Music, and Digital Entertainment Office, it has become a popular filming destination. About seven hundred television and film projects are hosted by Georgia since the 1970s.

Some Lifetime movies produced in the state include ‘Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story,’ ‘Saving My Daughter,’ ‘Just What the Doctor Ordered,’ and ‘Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.’ Shooting for the movie took place only in one town in the state, so let’s jump right in and learn more about it.

Savannah, Georgia

The entire movie was shot in Savannah. The film’s production reportedly began in the last week of August 2020, and it wrapped up on September 18, 2020. Since the filming for the movie was done during the global coronavirus pandemic, stringent COVID-19 protocols were followed to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Zoe Cramond, who essays the role of Diane in the film, shared a picture from the set to give her followers an update about the movie.

The Secrets She Keeps Cast

Emily Miceli plays the role of Amara, the sixteen-year-old teenager who is eager to get a boyfriend. You may recognize her from short films like ‘Once Upon a Time in Florida’ or ‘Roman Candles.’ Zoe Cramond essays the role of Amara’s mother, Diane. The New Zealand-born actress is best known for her role in the television series ‘Neighbours.’ Keller Fornes portrays Amara’s boyfriend, Shane. You may recall watching him on television series like ‘Banned in Boise’ or ‘Homicide Hunter.’

Other Noteworthy cast members include Rick Perez as Detective Leo Schmidt, John William Wright as Paul Carducci, Julia Reilly as Heather, Jean Alexander as Ms. Peters, Sage Kelley as Becky, and Luke Dockery as Jake.

Is The Secrets She Keeps Based on a True Story?

No, ‘The Secrets She Keeps’ is not based on a true story. The screenwriter Samuel Hayes with the help of Dave Hickey has come up with the captivating plot of deceit that brings our attention to the dark side of online dating in the modern-day. Another Lifetime movie titled ‘Evil Stepmom’ written by Huelah Lander warns us about the same issue.

Whenever we hear stories warning about the dangers of online dating, the first reaction is always to ignore the warnings as most people pretend that it can’t happen to them. However, such an outlook can be dangerous, considering an estimated 40 million Americans use dating sites to meet strangers and find love. There is no dearth of horrible cases where criminals have taken advantage of innocent people.

Jeffrey Marsalis, a man in his early forties, allegedly pretended to be a spy, a doctor, and an astronaut to impress women. Women who met her later found out that none of that is true. He was convicted of sexual assault in February 2009. However, it is just one of many examples of people pretending to be something that they are not on online dating platforms, something Amara and her mother had to deal with in the movie. It just goes on to show that even though ‘The Secrets She Keeps’ is not inspired by a true story but it still familiarizes us with the grim realities of life.

