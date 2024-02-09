Naomie Harris and Joel Fry’s ‘Lola and Freddie’ Starts Filming in London in Summer

The shooting of Naomie Harris and Joel Fry-starrer romantic comedy ‘Lola and Freddie’ is set to commence in London, England, in the summer. The feature film is helmed by writer-director Dean Craig. The movie is a British reimagining of Lee Toland Krieger’s 2012 romantic comedy ‘Celeste and Jesse Forever,’ starring Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg.

The film follows a couple, once considered inseparable and madly in love, now in their 40s, preparing to get a divorce after having grown in different directions. While Lola is happily thriving in her career, Freddie is busy chasing his lifelong dream of becoming a screenwriter. After he gets hired by a well-known studio, Freddie rekindles a relationship with an old flame, leading him to mature and align his views more with what Lola desires of their marriage. “With Freddie’s change in fortune, Lola starts to miss a life she thought she no longer wanted. With newly separate worlds colliding again, Lola and Freddie are forced to confront the uncomfortable truth that they might still be in love with each other. But a major development in Freddie’s life means it may be too late to salvage their relationship,” the logline further reveals.

Dean Craig’s recent credits include Netflix’s ‘Love Wedding Repeat,’ starring Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, and Freida Pinto. He also directed ‘The Honeymoon,’ in which Pico Alexander’s Adam and his newly-wed wife Sarah embark on a honeymoon to Venice but what’s meant to be a romantic getaway for the two ends up getting gatecrashed by Adam’s best friend Bav (Asim Chaudhry), and the 2022 comedy ‘The Estate,’ starring Toni Collette.

Along with Harris, who essayed Justin Falls in the sci-fi drama ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth,’ and Fry, whose credits include ‘Bank of Dave,’ ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ and ‘Cruella,’ Jameela Jamil, who plays Tahani Al-Jamil in ‘The Good Place,’ and Olivia Lee from ‘In the Long Run’ have also joined the cast.

Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts (EMA) are producing the film. Some of their credits include ‘Celeste and Jesse Forever,’ Liam Neeson-starrer ‘The Ice Road,’ John R. Leonetti’s horror flick ‘Lullaby,’ and ‘The Cello,’ a Saudi Arabian horror film starring Jeremy Irons, Samer Ismail, and Elham Ali. New Sparta Productions’ Christopher Simon, who is behind ‘Miss You Already’ and ‘Mafia Mamma,’ is also a part of the production team. Sophia Green and Stephen Kelliher of Bankside Films serve as executive producers.

London, which serves as the primary location of the film’s shoot, has previously hosted the filming of Andrew Haigh’s ‘All of Us Strangers,’ Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s directorial ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka.’

