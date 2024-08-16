Loot Season 3 to be Filmed in Los Angeles in the Fall

Molly Wells will return to the City of Angels for more comedic chaos! The filming of the third season of Apple TV+’s comedy series ‘Loot’ will begin this fall in Los Angeles, California. Creators Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang continue to lead the show’s writers. The third installment’s production was reportedly on hold due to lead actress Maya Rudolph’s return to ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Molly Wells’ world implodes in the second season finale. While her initial triumphs include a glamorous Vanity Fair cover and promising prospects of her philanthropic endeavors, the episode eventually takes a dramatic turn. A near-fatal flight with a potential donor, Norman Lofton, and a shocking revelation about her trusted colleague, Grace, jeopardize her foundation’s future. Concurrently, Molly emotionally shatters after a heartbreaking conversation with Arthur, only to be reignited by a spontaneous confession of feelings. The finale ends on a cliffhanger as a startled Willa interrupts their intimate moment, leaving Molly to flee in the night.

The second installment’s conclusion sets the stage for a tumultuous third season, filled with potential heartbreak, betrayal, and high-stakes challenges. The upcoming episodes will possibly dive into the unresolved tensions from season 2, beginning with Molly’s mysterious departure on a jet. The upcoming season is also expected to explore whether Molly is abandoning her Space for Everyone initiative and her evolving relationship with Arthur (Nat Faxon) or if she’s strategizing her next move. As Molly confronts fierce opposition from billionaires threatened by her project, the narrative will likely focus on the clash between wealth and power. Furthermore, the installment may address the aftermath of Molly’s kiss with Arthur, ensuring that she may face a combination of emotional and strategic challenges.

Most of our favorite characters will likely return to the forthcoming third season. In addition to Rudolph as Molly Wells, the returnees are expected to include Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Sofia, Joel Kim Booster as Nicholas, Ron Funches as Howard, Nat Faxon as Arthur, and Adam Scott as John Novak. Meagen Fay as Rhonda and Stephanie Styles as Ainsley may also be featured in the installment.

Like the show’s first two seasons, the upcoming installment is anticipated to showcase the grandeur of Los Angeles. The city has also served as the backdrop for other high-profile productions, such as HBO’s ‘Succession‘ and the recent Apple TV+ series ‘Sugar.’

