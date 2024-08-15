AMC’s Acorn TV Orders ‘Corked’; Starts Filming in Dublin in September

The Cinemaholic has learned that AMC’s Acorn TV has ordered the television series ‘Corked.’ The principal photography for the show will begin in Dublin, Ireland, on September 16 and conclude by December 6, 2024. Christina Ray, Aaron Martin, and Mike O’Leary are the project’s writers, with Molly McGlynn on board as the director. The plot and cast details remain under wraps.

O’Leary recently worked as the story supervisor and staff writer on Netflix’s rural Ireland-set mystery series ‘Bodkin.’ His other credits include ‘Striking Out,’ ‘Eipic,’ and ‘Misfits.’ Ray is an experienced TV writer known for her work on CBC’s ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ Citytv’s ‘Hudson & Rex,’ and ‘Circle of Deception.’ Martin is a seasoned writer who created shows such as the teen drama ‘The Best Years’ and Netflix’s sci-fi mystery ‘Another Life.’ His latest writing credits include Tubi’s ‘Guess Who,’ ‘Marry F*** Kill,’ and the slasher horror show ‘Slasher.’

McGlynn stepped into the limelight with her debut feature film ‘Mary Goes Round.’ It won multiple independent film awards, including Best Feature Film at the Vail Film Festival, and earned the filmmaker the Jay Scott Emerging Artist Award. Thereafter, she went on to direct episodes of several TV shows, such as ‘How to Buy a Baby,’ ‘Bad Blood,’ and ‘Workin’ Moms.’ Her recent credits include FOX’s sitcom ‘Animal Control,’ ‘Chad,’ Hulu’s ‘Grown-ish,’ and Apple TV+’s ‘The Big Door Prize.’ Given the selection of the writers and director, we can expect ‘Corked’ to be a mystery series with comedy and thriller elements.

Together with Germany’s ZDF, Acorn TV has recently renewed ‘The Chelsea Detective’ for the third season. The show follows Detectives Arnold and Priya Shamsie as they help solve crimes relating to the elite. The third season began filming in London in May and will consist of four feature-length episodes exploring mysteries surrounding the U.S. Embassy, the death of a climate scientist in his supercar, and a classic music academy. The streaming platform has recently acquired ‘The Truth,’ an Israeli crime thriller series following a detective who investigates a murder case that resembles one from ten years ago despite its alleged perpetrator being on trial.

With its rich history, striking architecture, and improving filming infrastructure, Dublin is a burgeoning shooting destination for films and TV shows. The vibrant capital of Ireland boasts Georgian architecture, characterized by elegant townhouses and charming squares, with its eclectic neighborhoods often standing in for London locales. Some notable productions filmed in the region include Netflix’s ‘Wednesday,’ ‘The Tourist,’ ‘Harry Wild,’ ‘Greta,’ ‘Ripper Street,’ and ‘Calvary.’

Read More: Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Begins Filming in New York in November