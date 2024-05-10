Bodkin: 10 Similar Shows You Must Not Miss

Set against the picturesque backdrop of an Irish coastal town, ‘Bodkin’ is a goofy yet gripping dark comedy thriller series conceived by British writer Jez Scharf. Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, and Robyn Cara headline the cast with impeccable on-screen chemistry and deliver bold performances, enriching the show’s narrative with their unique blend of eccentricity and silliness.

The narrative revolves around a group of intrepid podcasters embarking on a quest to unravel the enigmatic disappearance of three individuals in the tranquil confines of an idyllic Irish hamlet. However, as they look deeper into the web of secrets, they unearth something far more intricate and bizarre than they ever anticipated. If you crave more tales brimming with quirkiness in the name of solving a cold case of crime, check out these 10 shows like ‘Bodkin.’

10. Bored to Death (2009-2011)

‘Bored to Death’ is a comedy-drama television series created by Jonathan Ames and the plot follows a fictionalized version of him, who moonlights as an unlicensed private detective, taking on quirky cases in Brooklyn. With a cast including Jason Schwartzman, Zach Galifianakis, and Ted Danson, the series blends humor with noir-inspired detective stories. In a similar vein to ‘Bodkin,’ ‘Bored to Death’ explores the whimsical world of amateur detective work, blending humor with the intrigue of solving mysteries in unconventional ways.

9. New Tricks (2003-2015)

‘New Tricks’ is a British crime drama series created by Nigel McCrery and Roy Mitchell. The show revolves around a group of retired detectives, brought back to the police force to reinvestigate unsolved crimes. With a seasoned cast including Amanda Redman, Dennis Waterman, and Alun Armstrong, ‘New Tricks’ offers a unique twist on the traditional crime procedural, looking into the complexities of solving cold cases with unconventional and unorthodox methods. Sounds familiar? Much like ‘Bodkin,’ ‘New Tricks’ taps into the realm of solving mysteries, albeit with a seasoned team of sassy retired detectives, adding a layer of experience and wit to the investigative process.

8. Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators (2018-)

‘Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators’ is a delightful British crime drama series created by Paul Matthew Thompson and Jude Tindall. Set in the picturesque town of Stratford-upon-Avon, the show follows a mismatched duo, private investigator Frank Hathaway and former hairdresser turned amateur sleuth Luella Shakespeare, as they tackle quirky cases with wit and charm.

With Mark Benton and Jo Joyner leading the cast, the series infuses Shakespearean references and quirky humor into its detective narratives, creating a unique mix of mystery and comedy. Much like ‘Bodkin,’ ‘Shakespeare & Hathaway’ explores the realm of solving mysteries but adds a whimsical touch with its upbeat eccentric characters and comedic setting, making it an excellent watch for fans of quirky crime dramas.

7. Poker Face (2023-)

‘Poker Face,’ created by Rian Johnson for Peacock, brings a unique twist to the crime comedy-drama genre. Starring Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, the series follows her escapades as a casino worker with a knack for uncovering lies. Much like ‘Bodkin,’ ‘Poker Face’ features a protagonist navigating through mysterious deaths while on the run, encountering a plethora of colorful characters and solving homicides across different settings. Both shows offer a blend of intrigue and humor, making them captivating choices for viewers seeking compelling crime narratives with a twist of comedy.

6. Sister Boniface Mysteries (2022-)

In the quaint British village of Great Slaughter, ‘Sister Boniface Mysteries’ unfolds a delightful blend of ecclesiastical charm and crime-solving capers. Created by Jude Tindall, the series whisks viewers back to the early 1960s, where Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson), a nun at St. Vincent’s Convent, dons multiple hats – from tending to religious duties to crafting wine and wielding her expertise in forensic science. As a scientific adviser to the local police, Sister Boniface teams up with the quirky trio of Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie(Max Brown), Detective Sergeant Felix Livingstone (Jerry Iwu), and Constable Peggy Button (Miranda Raison) to crack perplexing cases. With a spin-off lineage from ‘Father Brown,’ this cozy mystery detective period comedy-drama promises a refreshing spin on traditional sleuthing tales.

5. Harry Wild (2022-)

In ‘Harry Wild,’ created by David Logan, retired literature professor Harriet “Harry” Wild (Jane Seymour) finds herself at a crossroads in life, struggling to adapt to retirement. When a mugging leaves her in need of recovery time, she reluctantly stays with her police detective son, Charlie (Rohan Nedd). However, her keen eye for detail leads her to uncover a clue in one of Charlie’s murder cases. Determined to prove her worth, Harry teams up with an unexpected ally – her teen mugger, Fergus – to solve crimes. Their unconventional partnership unravels mysteries, much to Charlie’s dismay. With its Irish roots and a plotline laden with wit, intrigue, and unlikely partnerships, ‘Harry Wild’ offers a thrilling ride for fans of ‘Bodkin.’

4. Father Brown (2013-)

Both ‘Father Brown’ and ‘Bodkin’ plunge into the realm of whimsy and mystery, showcasing the allure of solving crimes in unique settings. While ‘Bodkin’ is set in a small Irish town with a darkly humorous tone, ‘Father Brown’ unfolds in the quaint English village of Kembleford, where the titular character, a Catholic priest, applies his sharp intellect and keen observational skills to crack mysteries. Adapted from the works of G.K. Chesterton, ‘Father Brown’ is created by Rachel Flowerday and Tahsin Guner, offering a blend of crime-solving and moral contemplation. With Mark Williams portraying the enigmatic Father Brown, the series boasts a talented ensemble cast and a rich tapestry of convoluted mysteries, making it a great pick for fans of ‘Bodkin.’

3. Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (2016-2017)

Both ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ and ‘Bodkin’ offer viewers a mind-bending journey into the realm of unconventional detective work. Just as ‘Bodkin’ weaves a tale of dark comedy and mysterious twists in an Irish coastal town, ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ presents a surreal and whimsical take on investigative adventures. Created by Max Landis and based on the works of Douglas Adams, the show follows the eccentric detective Dirk Gently, who believes in the interconnectedness of all things and solves cases using unorthodox out-of-the-box methods. With its offbeat charm and edgy yet endearing characters, ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ promises a wild ride for fans of unconventional mysteries, much like the aura of ‘Bodkin.’

2. Only Murders in the Building (2021-)

‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Bodkin’ share a common thread of unraveling dark mysteries with so much satire that the tragedy of it all takes a back seat. While ‘Bodkin’ is all about the murky world of small-town crime with a blend of dark comedy and intrigue, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ takes a comedic spin on amateur sleuthing in a Manhattan apartment building. Created by Steve Martin, John Hoffman, and Dan Fogelman, the series follows a trio of true crime enthusiasts who team up to investigate a murder in their building, documenting their findings through a podcast. With its catchy humor, clever storytelling, and a podcaster with a dream, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ offers a fresh take on the classic whodunit, reeling in ‘Bodkin’ enthusiasts.

1. Search Party (2016-2022)

‘Search Party,’ created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, is a dark comedy-drama series that follows a group of self-absorbed millennials as they become entangled in a web of mystery and deceit. The plot kicks off when Dory (Alia Shawkat) becomes obsessed with finding a missing college acquaintance, leading her and her friends on a twisted journey filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Brimming with sharp satire and shenanigans, ‘Search Party’ explores themes of identity, morality, and the lengths people will go to in pursuit of truth. What makes it a must-watch for fans of ‘Bodkin’ is its well-executed blend of humor and suspense, as well as its exploration of the darker side of human nature wrapped up in the cloak of whimsicality, blurring the lines between goofy and grimy.

Read More: Is the Netflix Show Bodkin Inspired by Reality?