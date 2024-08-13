Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Begins Filming in New York in November

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen will return to the gritty streets of the Empire State for another installment of a highly anticipated superhero series! The filming of the second season of Marvel Studios and Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ will start in New York in November, with locations including Long Island. With Dario Scardapane as showrunner and Charlie Cox reprising the role of Matt Murdock, the first season, which has completed filming, will be released in March 2025. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are directing the show, which will continue the story from Netflix’s three-season ‘Daredevil’ series.

The narrative was initially planned to be completely detached from the Netflix project, and a single 18-episode season was in the works. However, changes were made following the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, which led to the split into two 9-episode seasons and the continuation of the story from the beloved Drew Goddard series. In addition, the show’s dark tone and visceral violence will make a return, with Vincent D’Onofrio going so far as to say that some scenes go beyond the Netflix show in their brutality.

“We are treading a very careful line between playing the hits and getting the ingredients that we had which made the show work previously, but also not alienating a new audience so that you don’t have to remember everything and all the characters from the previous show,” revealed Cox in an interview. “We have honored the dark tone of the original show, and that’s very exciting and important to us, and I feel like it’s one of the things that makes this character work so well,” he added.

Cox credits the fans and the studio for steering the show in the direction it has ultimately taken. In addition to the narrative and tonal connections to the previous show, ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ will also include the return of fan-favorite characters played by the original cast. Alongside Cox, we will see D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson. Regarding the new characters, Margarita Levieva will depict Heather Glenn, and the psychopathic Muse is expected to be the antagonist of season 1. Cox and D’Onofrio’s characters have recently also made appearances in Marvel’s ‘Echo’ and ‘Hawkeye.’

“It’s fun,” said D’Onofrio during the Disney Upfront presentation in New York City on May 14. “The best thing about it is that we like each other and we appreciate each other’s work. It turns out we have the same kind of sensibility when it comes to scripts and getting things done,” the actor added. Cox agreed, adding, “Yeah, that makes it a lot easier. We agree on basically everything. We couldn’t ask for more, actually, to tell you the truth.”

Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ was also filmed in locations in New York, especially New York City and Long Island, and the follow-up show relies on the same environment. Other Marvel works shot in and around New York include ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Captain America: The First Avenger,’ ‘Iron Man,’ ‘The Avengers,’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

