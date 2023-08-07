Margarita Levieva to Play Heather Glenn in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Margarita Levieva, who is known for her performance as Abigail “Abby” Parker in ‘The Deuce,’ reportedly plays Heather Glenn in Disney+’s upcoming Marvel series ‘Daredevil: Born Again.’ Heather is the current girlfriend of the protagonist and the masked vigilante, Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil. In the ‘Daredevil’ comic series, Heather is a flighty socialite who funds Murdock’s “Legal Storefront Clinic” through her father Maxwell Glenn.

According to the Marvel comic universe, Heather has dated Tony Stark AKA Iron Man as well. Furthermore, she is an alcoholic. Her principal storyline revolves around Murdock uncovering a criminal conspiracy involving her father Maxwell, who eventually kills himself. Although the crimefighter tries his best to be there for her, Heather’s alcoholism severely affects their relationship.

Levieva joined the cast of the superhero series along with Sandrine Holt (‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘The Expanse’), who plays Vanessa Fisk, the wife of famed Marvel antagonist Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Charlie Cox (Murdock/Daredevil), Vincent D’Onofrio (Fisk/Kingpin), and Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/Punisher) reprise their respective ‘Daredevil’ characters as well.

Nikki M. James, who is known for her performance as Alexa in ‘Severance,’ plays Kirsten McDuffie, the assistant district attorney who has a “playful” relationship with Murdock in the source comic series. Clark Johnson (‘The Wire’), who is directing two episodes of the show, reportedly plays Cherry, a character apparently similar to Royce Johnson’s ‘Daredevil’ character Brett Mahoney. Michael Gandolfini (‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Ocean’s 8’), Michael Gaston (‘The Mentalist’ and ‘Five Days at Memorial’), Arty Froushan (‘Carnival Row’ and ‘House of the Dragon’), and Marc Geller (‘Severance’ and ‘Russian Doll’) are also part of the show’s cast, playing undisclosed roles.

In addition to ‘The Deuce,’ Levieva is known for playing Reggie Campo in Matthew McConaughey-starrer ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ Lisa P. in Jesse Eisenberg-starrer ‘Adventureland,’ and Heather in Ashton Kutcher-starrer ‘Spread.’ The actress’ recent credits include Marina Litvinenko in ITV’s biographical series ‘Litvinenko,’ Jenny Franklin in Netflix’s spy series ‘In From the Cold,’ Josie Riley in ‘Inherit the Viper,’ Lei in James Franco-starrer ‘Future World,’ etc. Levieva also recently completed filming ‘The Acolyte,’ a ‘Star Wars’ series that revolves around “shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers.”

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ began filming in March 2023 in New York, only to get halted due to the WGA strike in May 2023. The production is expected to resume once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes conclude. Disney+ plans to release the show in early 2024 in two parts of nine episodes each.

