Slasher Renewed For Season 6 at Shudder

‘Slasher’ will return with another deadly tale of serial killings! The Cinemaholic has learned that Shudder has renewed the popular horror anthology series for its sixth season. The upcoming installment’s filming will start in Sudbury on an undisclosed date. The show’s creator, Aaron Martin, will continue to lead the writers’ room, with Adam MacDonald, who helmed the last three seasons, expected to return to direct the forthcoming episodes.

The sixth installment will revolve around a group of true crime obsessives who are invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Coldwater Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved mass murder. History repeats itself when the guests start getting killed one by one in a murder spree that is even more gruesome than the original.

The series has captivated audiences with its intense storytelling and chilling murder mysteries, which center on various masked killers with unknown motives as they go on a killing spree. The fifth season, officially subtitled ‘Ripper,’ shifted the backdrop to the 19th century, introducing a Sherlock Holmes-style investigation to locate the Widow, a psychopathic murderer who hunts Toronto’s rich and powerful.

As an anthology series, ‘Slasher’ introduces a new plot and set of characters each season. However, several actors have returned to portray different characters across the anthologies, and they may come back for the upcoming season 6. These artists include Steve Byers, Patrick Garrow, Dean McDermott, Christopher Jacot, Erin Karpluk, Lisa Berry, and Sabrina Grdevich. In addition, Joanne Vannicola, Paula Brancati, and Jefferson Brown have appeared in all five seasons, fueling the hopes of their return for the sixth time.

Aaron Martin’s other writing credits include ‘Another Life,’ a sci-fi mystery he created for Netflix, as well as the shows ‘The Best Years,’ ‘Being Erica,’ and ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation.’ Ian Carpenter, a longtime collaborator of the creator, has assisted Martin in writing the teleplays for the series’ episodes. The duo also penned the scripts for recent Tubi horror flicks such as ‘Guess Who’ and ‘Marry F*** Kill.’

MacDonald has previously helmed ‘Backcountry’ and ‘Pyewacket’ in the same genre. He is also set to return to feature filmmaking with the upcoming ‘Out Come the Wolves.’ Moreover, the director is known for his acting work in ‘Rookie Blue’ and multiple other projects, including a voice role in last year’s ‘Thanksgiving.’

The slasher series originally premiered on Chiller and Super Chiller before moving to Netflix for its second and third seasons. Shudder picked up the horror drama ahead of its fourth installment, subtitled ‘Flesh & Blood.’

Although an official release date has yet to be announced, the upcoming filming in Ontario suggests that the development of the sixth season is progressing. Greater Sudbury has primarily hosted the production of every installment of the show. Its diverse landscapes and facilities have attracted productions like Hulu’s ‘Letterkenny.’ The province of Ontario will also welcome the crews of ‘Fallout’ season 2 and Peacock’s ‘Copenhagen’ later in the year.

