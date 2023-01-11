Love is Blind Brazil Season 2: Where Are The Couples Now? Who Are Still Together?

The idea of love is as tempting as it is unfathomable and is known for throwing everyone for a loop. For each person, the criteria for their perfect match are different, with some preferring to only focus on the personality of their potential partners. In Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Brazil,’ the public is introduced to several people who hope to get married to someone they might end up falling for, sight unseen.

However, the path to finding love is far from easy, and the journey to the altar and ever after tying the knot is not always as happy as one might want. The dating show‘s second season saw six couples get together in hopes of getting wed. The recent release of these stories has left fans wondering what the participants are up to these days and if they are still together. Well, get ready to find the answers with us!

Where Are Thamara Térez and Alisson Hentges Now?

Perhaps one of the most celebrated couples from the Netflix series, the pair of Thamara Térez and Alisson Hentges captured the heart of the viewers with their easy dynamic and tendency to share gossip. In the season finale, both of them agreed to marry each other, much to the joy of their loved ones and fans. The wedding itself was beautiful and left many with tears in their eyes. As of writing, the couple has not shared any updates regarding the status of their marriage, though we do believe that they are still together. Thamara and Alisson have been nothing but appreciative about their time on the show and have showered compliments on their respective partners.

Mais um dia que a mulher que não se rende a chantagem emocional e a tortura psicológica tem que provar o seu caráter. Cansada de ter sempre que provar sozinha. Agora vai ser na justiça. — Térez Thamara | CASAMENTO AS CEGAS BR 2 (@thamara_terez) January 4, 2023

Currently, Thamara is living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and working as a lawyer. Recently, her ex, who was mentioned heavily in the show, reportedly accused Thamara of still being in a relationship with him while she joined the experiment. This is contrary to Thamar’s claims that she was previously engaged to him but broke off the relationship before coming to show as she learned that her partner had cheated. In response to these statements, Thamara seems to be thinking of taking the legal route and has stated that she will prove herself in court. On the other hand, Alisson is apparently still working as a production manager. Both he and Thamara are affiliated with Suba, a marketing agency. Additionally, their press needs are handled by Endemol Shine Brasil.

Where Are Flávia Queiroz and Robert Richard Teixeira?

Moving on to the only other couple who got married in the second season of the Brazilian reality series, we have Flávia Queiroz and Robert Richard Teixeira. Despite their seemingly rough start, the pair was able to build a strong connection and fall in love even deeper than ever before. As of writing, the couple has not shared any updates regarding their marital status. We believe that the two are still with each other and enjoying marital bliss.

Presently, Flávia works as a medical professional, body piercer, and content creator. She offers health courses and laser therapy to her patients and is a specialist in Family Health and Stomal Therapy. Interestingly, her on-screen partner is also a part of the health industry as a fitness trainer. Both of them are represented by Suba and Endemol Shine Brasil for their marketing and press requirements.

Where Are Verônica Brito and William Domiêncio Now?

While Verônica Brito agreed to get married to William Domiêncio on the altar, the latter said “no” as he felt that he wasn’t ready to tie the knot. the development certainly left their fans heartbroken as they had been rooting for the couple who were the first ones to get engaged in this particular iteration of ‘Love is Blind: Brazil.’ While neither party has shared any information regarding their relationship, we don’t believe that they are still together after the wedding-that-wasn’t.

As an accomplished model, Verônica often participates in a variety of photo shoots. She also has a school where she teaches aspiring models how to pose and hit the perfect angles. Meanwhile, William apparently continues to work as an accounting assistant, though he has also amassed a significant social media following. Both of them have been quite appreciative of their time on the show and the affection they have received from their fans.

Where Are Vanessa Carvalho and Tiago Chapola Now?

Both Vanessa Carvalho and Tiago Chapola refused to marry each other at the end of their time on the Netflix show. While they appreciated the time they had spent with each other, they did not feel that they should get married. Given how the two parts ways of their wedding later, we do not believe that they are still dating each other. However, none of them have shared any updates regarding their romantic lives.

Based in São Paulo, Brazil, Tiago seems to be working as a sales representative and is a proud cancer survivor. When not spending quality time with his loved ones, he loves to play with his dog Ozzy. Meanwhile, Vanessa is a qualified psychologist who works alongside her father in their agriculture business. She also seems to have forged a close bond with some of the other cast members, like Flávia Queiroz and Maíra Bullos.

Where Are Maíra Bullos and Guilherme Martins Now?

The path taken by Maíra Bullos and Guilherme Martins on the Netflix series was certainly different as they separated even before they made it to the altar. Neither of them has given any updates about whether or not they are still together, and we do not think they resumed their relationship after the show was over. As of writing, Maira lives in Rio de Jenario and works as a social media creator. Her many admirers have supported the reality TV star throughout her journey on the experiment. Meanwhile, Guilherme lives in Vitória, Brazil, and has been working as an Air Traffic Controller for Infraero Brasil since February 2016.

Where Are Amanda Souza and Paulo Lopes Now?

While Amanda Souza and Paulo Lopes did get engaged on the show, the latter apparently did not want to go through with the experiment. As of writing, the two are not dating each other. In fact, Paulo is now engaged to Bruna Ferreira, with whom he did have a connection in the pods. However, Bruna left the show midway through, but Paulo did not join her in walking out of the experiment. Amanda does not seem to have let the breakup get her down. She is proudly working as an Image Consultant and is affiliated with Agência ERA.

