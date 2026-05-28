Love is Blind Poland Season 1: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

While it has long been recognized that communication, intimacy, and trust are the cornerstones of any real relationship, many forget that vulnerable efforts are also a significant factor. That’s why emotionally-driven reality productions such as Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Poland’ that shine a light upon what modern dating can be always perform well across the globe. It truly encourages participants to bare every aspect of who they are without any sense of hesitancy or focus on physical attributes in their quest to find real love, leading to both hope and chaos.

Marta and Damian Are Embracing the Bliss of Being Newlyweds

From the moment they first met in the pods to the moment they said “I do” at the altar, Marta Frymer and Damian Gawron were like two peas in a pod with the way they navigated life. Therefore, we’re happy to report that they are still happily married today, living together in blissful matrimony in the beautiful city of Warsaw. They actually moved into a new home 2 weeks after tying the knot, and they have since been enjoying each other’s humor and quirkiness to the fullest. All they want to do now is care for their families, continue building an integrated life, stand by each other in complete trust, travel the globe, and eventually plan for a home full of children, joy, as well as love.

Coming to Marta and Damian’s respective professional standings, they do not hold traditional corporate jobs and are both proud to be in the creative industry. The former is a skilled nail technician with an in-home studio to take clients as she pleases, whereas the latter is a business analyst turned stand-up comedian. However, it’s imperative to note that whenever the couple is not focused on garnering experience to further their career to new heights, they are fulfilling their wanderlust. In fact, it appears the dog parents of 2 – Lola and Freddy – explored the wonders of Italy as well as Spain in 2025, only to later step away from the limelight for a while for unspecified personal reasons. Yet they have made it clear that they remain joyfully married.

Daria and Filip Have Navigated a Lot of Challenges in The Past Year by Staying Locked In

Although fans were pleasantly surprised when Daria Rybak and Filip Lenz tied the knot owing to all the issues they faced in the weeks leading up to their wedding, their tale is one for the books. The fact that they have been relentlessly tested by the universe in the first year of marriage itself, but have managed to come out stronger than ever, is simply proof of the same. After all, when Daria had a serious health scare in 2025, her husband stood by her through all crash-outs, hospital appointments, and ultimately tears of joy. On the other hand, per their accounts in the reunion, she has also been there for Filip in his grief as he lost a close friend to an accident in India in early 2026.

Despite all these incidents, the couple did manage to build a solid foundation in their marriage, thanks to their moving in together in Warsaw and their conscious decisions to spend quality time. In fact, Daria and Filip have already traveled to over 4 countries together, all the while making efforts to get to know one another’s loved ones as well as continuing to thrive in their respective careers. From what we can tell, the fitness enthusiast is currently pursuing a postgraduate degree in Nutritional & Dietetic Counseling at Warsaw University of Life Sciences and serving as an Administrative Coordinator at Amgen. As for her husband, the dog dad, health advocate, as well as Maritime University Gdynia graduate with an unquestionable worldview, remains a Flight Attendant/Steward.

Julia and Kamil Are Currently Leading Entirely Independant Lives

While Julia Marie and Kamil Osiak had made it all the way to their wedding day, they never actually walked down the ailse owing to alleged rumors that he had been unfaithful in the past. These rumors had no direct connection to his then-ongoing romance, but they did worry his partner since she already struggled with long-held trust issues and the intuition that they weren’t the right fit. Therefore, they ended up parting ways, following which they spoke just once on a brief call before deciding it would be best if they moved forward with their lives on their own terms.

According to Julia and Kamil’s accounts in the reunion, they still care for one another and wish each other the best, but they do so from afar, as there is no bond between them anymore. They also revealed they are both single as of writing, focusing on their own personal growth and the aftermath of suddenly becoming international public figures whose every action is up for scrutiny. On a more professional level, while the former is a feet/lower limbs medical specialist called a podiatrist, the latter is a more traditional corporate employee as a Senior Support Specialist at Adecco. As for their personal experiences, they are both travel enthusiasts and family-oriented, the latter of which is to such an extent that they still share incredibly tight-knit connections with their parents, siblings, as well as grandparents.

Julita and Jacek Have Moved Forward in Every Way

If we’re being honest, Julita Gocel and Jacek arguably had one of the most interesting relationships on ‘Love is Blind: Poland’ season 1 because they truly respected one another at every stage. There was affection, communication, effort, respect, and trust between them, but they had realized almost halfway through that they weren’t the right fit for one another in the long run. They thus gave the experiment everything they had in the hopes of maybe finding a way to make things work, but they chose to part ways on their wedding day as they couldn’t compromise on love. It was heartbreaking for them, but it was also much-needed.

Little did either Julita or Jacek know at the time that it was for the better because shortly after filming concluded, they both met people they now deem the true loves of their lives. While the former is already engaged again to a man named Konrad, who she claims treats her the way she had always dreamed of and is friendly with her son, the latter is in a new yet private, happy, healthy relationship. Coming to their current individual standing, Julita is a high school educator, a trained neurologist, and a philanthropist who helps young kids overcome speech impediments. On the other hand, Jacek is a proud professional barber who often goes by the moniker Good Gypsy and is currently associated with a shop named Na Poziomie in Powiśle. From what we can tell, he provides services to both men and women, all the while also pursuing his hobbies of playing sports such as soccer and volleyball whenever possible.

Malika and Krzysztof Tried to Rekindle Their Romance After Cameras Stopped Rolling

Malika L. and Krzysztof Banaszek undeniably got along in the pods despite a love triangle, which is what led to them getting engaged and getting the opportunity to go on a romantic getaway. They had absolutely no idea that’s where their connection would crumble apart, with the latter not feeling the spark while she was under the impression everything was a-okay. Therefore, upon their return to the real world, he secretly met his other pod connection, whom he not only kissed but also got intimate with, only to later tell his fiancée it was just a kiss. Malika gave him another chance since she had fallen in love, but it blew up in their faces well before she even found out the whole truth from the other woman herself at a mixer.

Nevertheless, Malika still found a way to forgive Krzysztof, stating in the reunion special that she believes everyone makes mistakes and she owed it to herself to see if they had a real chance. Since neither of them was really comfortable in front of the cameras, they rekindled their romance away from them, following which they traveled to North Poland together, met his loved ones, and explored what their future could be. However, the cheating lingered in the back of her mind, making her realize she could never trust him completely with her heart again, resulting in them breaking up for good on amicable terms. They have since maintained a friendship while also moving forward in life, revealing in the reunion they are focusing on their own self-grown as of writing but are open to love.

Coming to their individual standing, as a business graduate from Wyższa Szkoła Biznesu – National Louis University, Malika currently serves as a Freelance Internet Search Marketing Specialist. Whenever the 29-year-old Kraków resident is not working, though, she is dedicating her time to fitness, friends, travel, and her passion for running. As for Krzysztof, he is a professional Carpenter who splits his time between Poland and Iceland, with the latter nation being where he makes a living constructing as well as developing houses. The 36-year-old is also a hobbyist photographer with a passion for traveling.

Read More: Are Julita and Jacek From Love is Blind Poland Still Together?