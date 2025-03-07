Love is Blind Season 8: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ showcases some of the most enchanting and heartfelt love stories and offers an honest platform for them to unfold. The eighth season centered around five couples who navigated their own path to find a life partner. While their respective journeys weren’t without challenges, as they faced personal, familial, and interpersonal obstacles, what stood out was their dedication to protecting and nurturing the relationships they shared. They worked hard to build a strong foundation, and as time passed, it was evident how much this experience meant to all of them.

Monica and Joey Are Not a Couple Anymore

From the moment Monica Danus and Joey Leveille started talking, there was an undeniable spark between them. Their energies aligned effortlessly, and when they finally saw each other, it was clear how deeply they were drawn to one another. Their common interests, shared sense of humor, and strong connection made it seem like they were destined to go the distance. However, on their wedding day, Monica admitted she wasn’t sure if Joey was completely certain about her, and not having that reassurance led her to say no. Joey, on the other hand, felt that her sister’s concerns about their relationship had an impact on them and was also taken aback when Monica only expressed her love for him at the altar.

Despite parting ways romantically, they remain on good terms and have maintained a platonic relationship. They have respect for one another, but they have made it clear that they do not see a future together as life partners. Monica is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas and has been serving as the Associate Manager of BX Owned Media Platforms for Pillsbury since September 2024. She has built an impressive career in digital marketing. Joey, on the other hand, is a Physician Associate who has spent nine years at the CVS Minute Clinic, steadily climbing the ranks. Both share a passion for travel and adventure, actively seeking out new experiences on their own terms.

Sara and Ben Have Ended Their Romantic Relationship

Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga formed a strong connection, but there were key differences in their relationship that couldn’t be overlooked. Sara had concerns about Ben’s deeply rooted faith, especially given her sister is a part of the LGBTQ+ community. She also questioned whether they shared similar social and political views. In an effort to understand him better, she even attended a religious service before their wedding day. However, at the altar, she ultimately said no, which came as a shock to Ben. She explained that she couldn’t marry someone based solely on potential and that her partner’s values were too important to compromise on. While they remain socially connected, their relationship is now limited to friendship.

Sara has built a successful career in the healthcare industry, working tirelessly to become an oncology nurse. She takes pride in the space she has created for herself and is grateful for the opportunity to help people every day. Ben, on the other hand, is a multifaceted professional who is self-employed as a real estate developer. He also has experience in the tech industry and was formerly an athlete. What truly connects them, despite their differences, is the strong circle of friends and family they surround themselves with and the genuine love and care they have for their loved ones.

David and Lauren Have Broken Up

Lauren O’Brien and David Bettenburg’s relationship was marked by controversy from the very beginning. Initially, David’s indecision about whom to choose deeply hurt Lauren, and once they returned to the real world, her past connection with someone became a major issue for him. Despite her attempts to reassure him, Lauren felt that she constantly had to justify her actions. She was also hurt that David never introduced her to his family or allowed her the opportunity to make her own impression. Though he later tried to apologize, she told him that the moment for that had passed. David has since publicly admitted that he made many mistakes and has grown over the past year. While the two do not appear to be in contact, they remain connected on social media and maintain a level of cordiality and mutual respect.

Lauren is currently thriving in educational sales, leveraging her past experience as a school teacher to effectively meet the needs of her clients. Her deep understanding of classroom dynamics allows her to deal with the products in a truly meaningful manner for an educational setting. David, on the other hand, works as an Account Executive at Veritext Legal Solutions. Like Lauren, he has a background in sales, but he previously worked in the medical industry with companies such as Software and InMode. Both have successfully built careers that align with their expertise and past experiences.

Daniel and Taylor Are Most Likely Enjoying Life as a Newly Married Couple

Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings seemed destined for each other from the moment they began talking in the pods. However, after meeting in person, Taylor had a brief moment of doubt, suspecting that Daniel might have known what she looked like beforehand. She confronted him about it, but once the misunderstanding was cleared up, their relationship continued smoothly. The couple even won over Taylor’s mother, who had initial reservations about the experiment. On their wedding day, there was no hesitation as they confidently said “yes” to each other. While they haven’t shared much about their lives post-wedding, it appears they are enjoying their time as newlyweds and are staying away from the public eye for now.

Taylor is a nurse by profession with extensive experience working at various clinics, including Minnesota Gastroenterology and Fairview Southdale Hospital. Since December 2020, she has been working at Aya Healthcare and feels deeply fulfilled by the opportunities it has provided her. Daniel, on the other hand, has built a successful career in sales and currently works as a Sales Account Executive for a reputable firm, where he specializes in client relations and business development.

Devin and Virginia Did Not Get Married to Each Other

Given how certain Virginia Miller and Devin Buckley seemed about each other, it appeared there would be little doubt on their wedding day. They even seemed aligned in their feelings during the ceremony, but when the final question was asked, Virginia unexpectedly said no. She admitted she wasn’t ready and apologized for hurting Devin and his family. She explained that while they had discussed important topics, some conversations—particularly around politics—had not been as open as she had hoped. Ultimately, she felt that she didn’t truly know him well enough, and going through with the marriage would have been the wrong choice for her. They have remained connected, but there is no hint of any lingering romance between them.

Both Virginia and Devin are surrounded by supportive friends and family, especially after the end of such a serious relationship. Virginia’s loved ones have been there for her, and she also finds fulfillment in her work as a healthcare recruiter, a role that comes with its own challenges. She hopes to become a self-made millionaire one day, so she is also dedicated to financial management and investments. Devin, on the other hand, has built a career he is truly passionate about. He is a basketball trainer and sports instructor and founded D3 Training LLC in September 2020. Since August 2022, he has also been associated with T.WILL Sports, Inc. Both of them are thriving professionally and are happy with where they are in their careers.

