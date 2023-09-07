Where Was Lifetime’s As Luck Would Have It: Old Flames, New Fires Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by David DeCoteau, Lifetime’s ‘As Luck Would Have It’ is a crime mystery series that focuses on the professional and personal relationship between ex-criminology professor Gabbi Luck and her detective daughter Lisa Luck. The second episode of the series ‘Old Flames, New Fires’ revolves around the suspicions surrounding Lisa’s father, Michael, as he is somehow connected to the untimely death of his ex-business partner, Wayne. Ready to do whatever it takes to clear his name, Lisa reluctantly reaches out to her mother, Gabbi, and asks for her help.

Now, the mother-daughter duo of Gabbi and Lisa work together and go through the list of other possible suspects, which includes Wayne’s jealous ex-wife, his business manager, and his new business partner. Given the suspenseful investigation against the backdrop of some interesting locations, you are likely to wonder where ‘As Luck Would Have It: Old Flames, New Fires’ was shot. In that case, we have got you covered!

As Luck Would Have It: Old Flames, New Fires Filming Locations

‘As Luck Would Have It: Old Flames, New Fires’ was filmed entirely in California, primarily in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Given the fact that the inaugural season of ‘As Luck Would Have It’ was reportedly carried out between the months of May and June 2022, the episode ‘Old Flames, New Fires’ was also shot sometime in those months. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime movie!

Los Angeles, California

A major chunk of ‘As Luck Would Have It: Old Flames, New Fires’ was taped in and around the City of Los Angeles with the production team setting up camp across the city, in different neighborhoods and streets, in order to shoot pivotal sequences, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. As far as the exterior shots are concerned, they were mostly taped on location in the city. So, a few local attractions might stick out in the backdrop of several scenes for many of you, including Venice Beach, Olvera Street, the Los Angeles City Hall, the Hollywood Sign, and the Griffith Observatory.

Some of the interiors, on the other hand, might have been recorded on a sound stage or two of one of the film studios situated in and around the City of Angels, such as RED Studios Hollywood, Paramount Studios, Universal Studios, Raleigh Studios Hollywood, and Los Angeles Center Studios, and many more. Apart from ‘As Luck Would Have It: Old Flames, New Fires,’ LA’s locales have been featured in many movies and TV shows like ‘Mob Land,’ ‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘Justified,’ and ‘True Detective.’

As Luck Would Have It: Old Flames, New Fires Cast

Jackée Harry essays the role of Gabbi Luck, a retired professor turned amateur detective, in the Lifetime series. She has had a long and successful acting career, bagging roles in a number of movies and TV shows, including ‘The Clean Up Woman,’ ‘The Dirty 30,’ ‘Wrapped Up in Christmas,’ ‘The Perfect Mate,’ ‘The Search for Secret Santa,’ ‘The Paynes,’ ‘Sister, Sister,’ and ‘Everybody Hates Chris.’ Thus, you are likely to recognize her from any of these projects. On the other hand, Mea Wilkerson portrays Lisa Luck in ‘As Luck Would Have It: Old Flames, New Fires.’ At the tender age of 19, she won The Best Female Actress in a Leading Role for ‘Mirandy & Brother Wind,’ helping her rise to stardom.

After that, Mea has been featured in several movies like ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses,’ ‘The Wrong High School Sweetheart,’ ‘Immortal City Records,’ and ‘Below Deck Deceit.’ The Lifetime show consists of other cast members who play supporting yet important roles, including Ricco Ross (Michael), Tom Arnold (Captain Taylor), Doug Rogers (Rick Anderson), Tracy Nelson (Barbara Hooper), Allison McAtee (Jill), Jamie Bernadette (Jamie), Dorian Gregory (Dr. Nolan), and Will Roberts (Wayne Benson). Furthermore, Raechel Wong (Samantha Benson), Morgan Bradley (Alexa Miller), Clark Moore (Sam Mitchell), Alana Walker (Robin), Nathan Varnson (Timothy), Alonzo B. Slater (Dave Patane), Jon Sprik (Ken Miller), and Grisselle Escotto (Cara Woods) feature in key roles as well.

