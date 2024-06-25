Liza Weil and Douglas Smith’s ‘Lunar Sway’ Begins Filming in Kamloops in August

Liza Weil and Douglas Smith will enter the wildlands in British Columbia this fall! The filming of the romantic movie ‘Lunar Sway’ will start in Kamloops on August 25 and conclude by October 31. Nick Butler is directing the film based on his own screenplay. Weil and Smith will star alongside Noah Parker (‘Six Degrés’).

The plot of the movie revolves around Cliff (Parker), who unexpectedly reconnects with his estranged birth mother (Weil) while yearning for love in a small deserted town. As Cliff comes across his mother’s many secrets, he also falls in love with an enigmatic dentist, Stew (Smith), only to embark on a wild rollercoaster ride.

A seasoned film and television actress, Weil began her career with guest roles in popular television shows such as ‘The West Wing’ and ‘ER.’ She gained widespread recognition for her performance as Paris Geller in the renowned drama series ‘Gilmore Girls.’ The actress later captivated audiences as Bonnie Winterbottom in ‘How to Get Away with Murder.’ Weil’s recent work includes appearances in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Westworld,’ and ‘Scandal,’ along with a recurring role in the Fox crime thriller ‘The Cleaning Lady.’

After working in the industry for over a decade in minor roles, Smith climbed new heights with the television show ‘Big Love,’ in which he appeared as Ben Henrickson, and the movie ‘Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.’ His performance in the acclaimed shows ‘Big Little Lies‘ and ‘The Alienist’ garnered critical acclaim and solidified his reputation as an actor. Smith’s most recent credits include ‘The Swearing Jar,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and Kevin Costner’s epic Western film series ‘Horizon: An American Saga.’

The project marks Butler’s second directorial venture following ‘The Legacy of Cloudy Falls,’ which is set for release later this year. Also a dark comedy, the filmmaker’s debut feature follows the lives of tenants living in an apartment complex chosen randomly by the building’s superintendent. He has predominantly worked in the casting department of several productions.

Kamloops, a city in British Columbia known for its diverse filming locations that blend urban infrastructure with wilderness, is expected to deliver the same ambiance to the drama film. The place experiences a warm post-summer season, which makes it an ideal backdrop for the movie’s desert town setting. Kamloops has previously hosted several notable productions, including ‘The A-Team’ and ‘2012,’ as well as more recent films such as ‘Infidelity Can Be Fatal’ and ‘A Picture of Her.’ It has also been featured in numerous popular television shows, such as ‘The X-Files,’ ‘Lost in Space,’ and ‘The Last of Us.’

