Luther Sequel in the Works at Netflix

Luther fans can finally rejoice as Netflix has greenlit the highly anticipated sequel to ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun.’ The yet-untitled film will begin principal photography in London in February 2026. Jamie Payne, who directed the first one, is back to helm this one, based on a script by Neil Cross, who penned the original movie too. Other than Idris Elba as John Luther, no other cast member has been revealed. The plot is under wraps for now as well.

‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ shows Detective John Luther locking horns with a serial killer named David Robey, played by Andy Serkis. Robey puts Luther behind bars by pulling out buried files about the latter’s illegal antics. Luther somehow manages to break out of prison and track down Robey, culminating in a showdown on top of a frozen lake where Robey drowns and dies. The upcoming movie will naturally have a new antagonist who will put Luther’s physical and mental skills to the test.

Elba was last seen as British Prime Minister Sam Clarke in the Prime Video action comedy movie ‘Heads of State,’ opposite John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Before that, we heard him as Knuckles in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3,’ and saw him as Alcott in ‘Extraction II,’ Dr. Nate Samuels in ‘Beast,’ the Djinn in ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing,’ and Sam Nelson in the Apple TV+ show ‘Hijack.’ We will next see him in the Netflix political thriller ‘A House of Dynamite,’ which deals with how the US government tackles a nuclear launch by an unknown enemy. The movie also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Anthony Ramos.

Jamie Payne has a string of TV shows to his directorial credits, some of which are BBC’s ‘Luther,’ Starz’s ‘Outlander’ and ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood,’ Apple TV+’s ‘Invasion,’ NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam,’ and TNT’s ‘The Alienist.’

London served as the filming base for ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun.’ Other upcoming shows to be shot in the region are BBC’s ‘Clifftops,’ starring Bill Nighy, Season 4 of ‘Gangs of London,’ and AMC’s ‘Gramercy Park.’

