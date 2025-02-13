M. Night Shyamalan’s Jake Gyllenhaal Movie Titled ‘Remain’; Starts Filming in Ohio in the Summer

M. Night Shyamalan’s next feature is going to be a supernatural romantic thriller titled ‘Remain.’ Production will take place in Ohio in late summer this year. The plot, currently under wraps, is based on a story by Nicholas Sparks, which will be his next romance novel. Shyamalan developed the screenplay from it. Jake Gyllenhaal is the only confirmed cast member.

‘Remain’ is poised to be Shyamalan’s second novel adaptation after ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ which is based on Paul Tremblay’s horror novel ‘The Cabin at the End of the World.’ His latest directorial feature is ‘Trap,’ which features Josh Hartnett as a serial killer trapped inside an arena with the police slowly converging on his position. He also directed the ‘Unbreakable’ trilogy, the body horror movie ‘Old,’ which focuses on a family that goes on a vacation at a secluded beach and starts aging rapidly, and some episodes of the Apple TV+ psychological horror series ‘Servant,’ on which he also served as the showrunner.

Gyllenhaal was last seen as Dalton in Doug Liman’s ‘Road House,’ a remake of the eponymous action classic, co-starring Conor McGregor and Jessica Williams. In the Apple TV+ crime drama series ‘Presumed Innocent,’ he played prosecutor Rusty Sabich who is accused of murder. His other recent notable portrayals include Master Sergeant John Kinley in Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant,’ criminal Danny Sharp in Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance,’ and demoted police officer Joe Baylor in Antoine Fuqua’s ‘The Guilty.’

Nicholas Sparks is a best-selling author with over 115 million copies sold worldwide. Many of his novels have been made into films, the most notable ones being ‘The Notebook,’ ‘A Walk to Remember,’ ‘Dear John,’ ‘The Last Song,’ and ‘The Longest Ride.’

High-profile projects shot in Ohio include ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ ‘White Noise,’ and ‘Monica.’ James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ reboot, starring David Corenswet as the titular superhero, has also been shot there.

