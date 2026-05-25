Is Andrea Quitting the US Marshals? Is Ash Santos Leaving the Show?

Created by Spencer Hudnut, Paramount+’s ‘Marshals’ follows Kayce’s life in the aftermath of the ‘Yellowstone‘ ending, as he struggles to navigate a maze of memories and phantoms of the past. Though life at the East Camp seems stable at first, a strange sense of monotony compels him to say yes when Pete Calvin, his former brother-in-arms, asks him to sign up for a special US Marshals unit in Montana. Aside from them, the team also comprises Miles, a Broken Rock native working through a complicated past, and Skinner, who appears the toughest on the surface, but carries emotional scars within.

Among them, however, Andrea Cruz stands out as the odd one out. Originally from Washington, D.C., Andrea is only here on a temporary basis, but the bonds she cultivates in that short span of time make even the idea of her loving that much harder to accept. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Andrea’s Journey With Her Pack is Likely Not Over

Though season 1 of ‘Marshals’ ends with Andrea seemingly heading back to D.C., there is likely a lot of her story that is still left to tell. To begin with, we never see Andrea even make it to the airport, much less board the plane, which is probably an intentional tease on the writers’ end. The entire morning, she struggles with the choice of leaving her pack behind, which then leads to a deflated goodbye hug that hardly translates to genuine intent. As such, while her circumstances might be calling for an exit from Montana, Andrea’s heart is far from in agreement. The entire show has been about these characters putting their lives on the line to save their friends, and given how season 1 wraps up, Andrea should prove to be no different.

Given that the show keeps Pete and Skinner’s fate hanging in the air by the end of episode 13, this marks the perfect opportunity for Andrea to slip back into the main stage. It’s entirely possible that, instead of boarding the plane, she went back to check out the location where her teammates are headed. If she times it right, she might make it on the exact moment that the ambush begins, which gives her a chance to strike back. From the looks of it, Weaver’s crew was only ever expecting two Marshals, and Andrea’s added presence can just as easily flip the game. Her return is also likely to contribute to the show’s emotional highs, as it reiterates how these Marshals are more of a family than a regular squad, and in the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, families stick together.

Ash Santos Feels a Deep Connection With Her Role and Might Not Be Leaving So Soon

With Andrea potentially bidding the US Marshals goodbye, actor Ash Santos’ time with the show might be coming to an end as well. As one of the core characters, she’s had quite the journey with her fellow co-stars, especially as she is, like many others, a huge fan of the ‘Yellowstone’ series and universe. In a conversation with Country Living, the actor praised the Taylor Sheridan series, connecting it to ‘Marshals’ and its unique blend of western and police-procedural genres. The stars also aligned in the fact that Ash lives in Utah, which is where the show is filmed.

Ash felt a natural connection to Andrea from the moment she received the script, given that they were both from the Bronx region and connected to the world of law enforcement. “Greg and Spencer (director-producer and creator) really wanted her not to feel like a caricature, but as if it were authentic, and so I did get to bring more of a New York accent; I get to be as brash as I want; I get to add as much personality as I want to,” the actor added. Developing a Bronx accent was key to subtly conveying that Ash feels like an outsider within the unit, and Ash had a fun time getting these subtleties right. However, preparing for the role also involved a heavy amount of physical discipline, and over the months, riding horses and training with former Navy SEALs emerged as a fun challenge for the actor.

While ‘Marshals’ has kept Andrea’s fate ambiguous as of season 1, Ash has expressed her desire to keep things going. In her interview with Country Living, she described this period as a new take on her acting career, also bringing up a desire to work on Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness,’ which keeps the western action-thriller vibes going. Aside from her portrayal of Andrea, the actor is also known for her work in titles such as ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ and ‘Pulse,’ where she essays Emily, Coco, and Gabrielle, respectively.

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