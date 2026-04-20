Who is Garrett AKA Double G? Who Plays Kayce’s SEAL teammate in Marshals?

Created by Spencer Hudnut, Paramount Plus’ ‘Marshals’ builds on the ending of ‘Yellowstone’ with the journey of Kayce Dutton. After a series of traumatic incidents in life, Kayce much prefers the quiet of the ranch, but that doesn’t stop a part of his psyche from urging him to get up and be active. When a former Navy SEAL teammate, Pete Calvin, reconnects with him as a US Marshal, Kayce finds himself pulled back into the world of high stakes, all to protect Broken Rock and its surrounding regions from a string of nefarious forces.

In episode 8 of this neo-western police procedural series, we are introduced to an enigmatic character named Garrett, who appears to have a deep connection with Kayce. However, much has changed in the years since their last meeting, and both characters have to come to terms with it in ways they aren’t prepared for. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Garrett is a Soldier Turned Singer Who Was Once Kayce and Pete’s Brother in Arms

Garrett, better known among his friends as “Double G,” is a former Navy SEAL and a member of the elite squad known as the Four Musketeers, which also included Kayce, Pete, and Roner. Though the group was known for its peerless brotherhood and sheer ability in the field, they parted ways shortly after an incident that took Roner’s life. Garrett was hit hardest by this death, and a part of him still holds Pete responsible as the squad leader back then. What this leads to is an inescapable friction that finds its way into every conversation the trio has after their reunion, often forcing Kayce to pick sides. With Garrett simply showing up at Kayce’s house one day, after years of radio silence, there is naturally a lot to catch up on, and slowly, we learn that he is carrying some demons of his own, not unlike his friends.

Though we don’t get a very clear look at Garrett’s past in episode 8, one conversation with Kayce particularly implies that Garrett was discharged from the army, possibly dishonorably. Following this, he cut all ties with his friends and went off on his own, often being arrested, released, and then just getting by without a home. During his darkest hours, Garrett finds solace in his music, more specifically in his ability to play the guitar. It is here that we learn he is now a country musician and is paying Kayce a visit during a moment of genuine soul-searching, when even making music is starting to lose its effect.

For Kayce, who also struggles with trauma, it is his life at Yellowstone that gives a sense of purpose, and, hoping the same for his friend, he invites him to stay for as long as he needs. Though both characters realize just how broken they are, they also trust each other to pick up the pieces and rebuild, as that is the pact they made back when they were the Four Musketeers.

Singer-Songwriter Riley Green Steps Into the Shoes of a Trauma-Riddled Navy SEAL

Country music legend Riley Green essays Garrett in his debut acting role. The singer-songwriter’s journey into the world of ‘Marshals’ was reportedly inspired by two events: first, with his friend Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce and is a musician himself, encouraging him to pursue his interest in acting. The other reason is that Green has been a fan of the ‘Yellowstone‘ universe from the start. It was primarily country music veteran Tim McGraw’s performance in ‘1883‘ as James Dutton that intrigued him the most about acting and actors.

Without any formal training, Green looked up to McGraw’s methods of learning to be an ace performer and began refining his skills. On a later occasion in Nashville, Green told Grimes about his desire to be an actor, and the latter followed that up by secretly integrating a character tailor-made for Green into the world of ‘Marshals,’ which is how we get to Garrett as a game-changing narrative presence.

The Character of Garrett Wouldn’t Exist Without Riley Green

At first, Green had no idea that Garrett was specifically designed with him in mind, but was positively surprised by Grimes attending the audition and reading the script with him. “I was glad that I got to audition,” Green told Decider, explaining that it’s “because it gave me a little confidence when they said, okay, you’re good enough to do it.” From that point on, there was no looking back for him, as he became increasingly comfortable in Garrett’s shoes with each day of filming. To get the background right, he consulted with real-life Navy SEALs on set and learned how to internalize certain experiences and reactions to give his character an organic range of expression.

A major part of Garrett’s character is his love for singing and playing the guitar, and for Green, that translates to golden opportunities to flex his skills. ‘Marshals’ is no stranger to bringing real musical talents onto the screen, as we see with singer Channing Wilson performing some of his best hits in the episodes. Reportedly, Green, as Garrett, sings “My Way” in his second episode, and that creative choice was made because of how the song fits his arc. Filming the sequence turned out to be the easiest experience for Green, as he likened it to a music video and described how organically the performance came to be. When asked about his character’s future with the show, Green teased a return to the shared past of Garrett, Kayce, and Pete, which might just change everything we know about the trio.

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