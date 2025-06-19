Meet The Parents 4 Starts Filming in New York in August

The Big Apple will soon host the production of a new installment of a beloved comedy franchise! The filming of ‘Meet The Parents 4’ will take place in New York between August 18 and November 4 this year. Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner will reprise their parts as Jack Byrnes, Greg Focker, Pam Byrnes Focker, and Dina Byrnes, respectively. Ariana Grande is also cast in an undisclosed role. John Hamburg will helm the movie, which he also wrote. The plot is under wraps for now. ‘Meet The Parents 4’ is slated to hit theaters on November 25, 2026.

Robert De Niro, though known for his roles in crime dramas, has a string of comedies to his credit, including ‘The King of Comedy,’ ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Analyze This,’ ‘Wag the Dog,’ ‘Dirty Grandpa,’ and ‘About My Father.’ His recent performances include the dual roles of Frank Costello and Vito Genovese in the gangster drama ‘The Alto Knights,’ Stan in Tony Goldwyn’s ‘Ezra,’ George Mullen in the Netflix thriller series ‘Zero Day,’ and William Hale in Martin Scorsese’s historical crime drama ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

Ben Stiller is a familiar face in Hollywood comedies, having starred in films like ‘Tropic Thunder,’ the ‘Zoolander’ franchise, the ‘Night at the Museum’ franchise, and ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.’ He is also the voice of Alex, the African lion, in the animated ‘Madagascar’ movies. His latest was as Mike Maxwell in Hulu comedy flick ‘Nutcrackers,’ which revolves around a man who is forced to look after his unruly nephews. We will next see Stiller reprise his role of Hal L. in ‘Happy Girlmore 2,’ the highly anticipated sequel to ‘Happy Girlmore.’

Teri Polo is known for playing Helen Santos in the political drama series ‘The West Wing’ and Stef Adams Foster in the family drama series ‘The Fosters’ and its spin-off series ‘Good Trouble.’ Her latest feature film credits include Sara in the comedy drama ‘Relative Control,’ Prudence in the Tubi comedy ‘Spread,’ and Kate in ‘Fourth Grade,’ another comedy, which co-stars William Baldwin and Mena Suvari.

Veteran actress Blythe Danner can be spotted as Demeter in the Starz fantasy drama series ‘American Gods,’ Marilyn Truman in NBC’s ‘Will & Grace,’ and Nancy Valance in Showtime’s aristocratic drama mini-series ‘Patrick Melrose,’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch. She has lately been a part of a variety of movies, like the horror flick ‘Strange But True,’ the romantic drama ‘The Tomorrow Man,’ and the period drama ‘The Chaperone.’

Ariana Grande has been mesmerizing audiences with her voice, but her recent performance as Galinda in the fantasy movie ‘Wicked‘ has helped her win more hearts. She will reprise the role in the second part, titled ‘Wicked: For Good,’ alongside Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba. Grande’s fans will also recognize her as Cat Valentine from the Nickelodeon sitcoms ‘Victorious’ and ‘Sam & Cat.’

Read More: Asa Butterfield to Star in the Romantic Drama ‘Matinee Idol’