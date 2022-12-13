Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor Now: Where Are NYT Reporters Now?

Directed by Maria Schrader, ‘She Said’ centers around the true story of Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, two investigative journalists who work for The New York Times, investigating the rape and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Megan and Jodi interview several survivors and individuals associated with Weinstein to unravel the truth behind the accusations faced by the Hollywood producer.

In reality, Megan and Jodi’s story inspired several women across the country to be a part of the #MeToo Movement to raise their voices against their predators. If you are intrigued by the lives of the two journalists, here’s everything you need to know about their current whereabouts!

Where is Megan Twohey Now?

In October 2017, The New York Times published Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor’s story about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct. The story was widely read and appreciated, especially due to the role it played to propel the #MeToo Movement. Megan was affected by the #MeToo stories that came out after the publication of their story. In 2018, Megan shared the Pulitzer Prize with Jodi for their story, along with Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker. In 2019, Megan and Jodi published ‘She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement,’ the expansive version of their Times story.

Since the publication of the groundbreaking story she co-wrote, Megan has been participating in several events, discussions, and panels to talk about sexual misconduct, the #MeToo Movement, and the Harvey Weinstein survivors. She had also appeared in several shows such as ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,’ ‘CBS Monday Morning,’ and ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ to talk about the aforementioned subjects.

In February 2022, she interviewed Donna Rotunno, the attorney of Harvey Weinstein. Megan published ‘Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist’s Guide to Investigative Reporting’ with Jodi in 2021. “This book speaks to those young folks. There’s a sketch of how we [Megan and Jodi] got started, lots of guidance on journalism, and a very strong message of: yes, you can do this too,” Megan described her book. She still works at The New York Times. After the publication of the Weinstein story, she has written or co-written several features for the Times.

In 2021, Megan published an investigative story about a suicide website, run by two “shadowy” individuals, which was linked to the deaths of several young people with Gabriel J.X. Dance. Her most recent feature in the Times revolves around puberty blockers and their long-term effects, written along with Christina Jewett. The story was extensively criticized by the transgender community. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health described the article as “misinformation about the science behind the care of trans youth.”

As per sources, Megan lives in New York City with her husband Jim Rutman. In March 2022, she underwent surgery to remove endometriosis. After the surgery, she raised her voice concerning the need for the diagnosis of the disorder without neglect.

Where is Jodi Kantor Now?

Jodi Kantor still works at The New York Times. After publishing the story she co-wrote with Megan about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct on October 5, 2017, she published a follow-up piece about Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and several others’ accusations against the producer, co-written with Rachel Abrams. Jodi’s focus on sexual misconduct continued with a story about accusations against comedian Louis C.K. In addition to the Pulitzer Prize, Jodi also won the Gerald Loeb Award along with Megan for her story about Weinstein.

In December 2019, Jodi joined hands with Megan again to publish a story about the tentative $25 million settlement agreement between Weinstein and several of his alleged sexual misconduct survivors. After publishing a record-breaking story about Amazon in 2015, Jodi co-wrote a story about “Amazon’s system for handling paid and unpaid leaves” in October 2021. In August 2022, Jodi published another investigation along with Arya Sundaram that revolves around worker productivity scores. She continued to cover Amazon, especially after the conflicts that arose upon the creation of its Staten Island union.

The latest stories of the journalist for The New York Times center around an alleged Supreme Court breach concerning a contraception ruling. As significant figures of the #MeToo movement, Jodi and Megan wrote a story about the ways to measure the impact of #MeToo in October 2022 as well. Jodi continues to team up with Megan to talk about sexual assaults, the heart-rending experiences of rape and assault survivors, the #MeToo movement, etc. Jodi currently lives in Park Slope, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York City, along with her husband and columnist Ron Lieber and their two daughters.

Recently, along with Megan, Jodi had been promoting ‘She Said’ with the hope that the film will make an impact. “We [Jodi and Megan] hope the film will help bolster the case for this work. Our job is to build people’s confidence in telling the truth. We want people to feel as deeply as we do that facts and stories matter, that change can happen. If a single truth-teller gains the confidence to call a journalist because of this film, that would be the best possible reward: the cycle beginning anew,” she told Vogue.

