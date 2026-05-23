8 Best Memorial Day Movies on Netflix (May 2026)

Memorial Day is one of the most important cultural phenomena in the US and continues to be an occasion to honor the brave individuals from the armed forces who stood for their country when they were needed the most. With a history of nearly 150 years, dating back to the aftermath of the Civil War, the federal holiday is marked by mourning and emotional visits to memorials dedicated to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country. The occasion is also about quiet reflection and celebration of legacies that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Interestingly, Memorial Day marks the onset of summer in the country. The two World Wars add further historical significance to the date. While the occasion is often about remembrance, it is equally a celebration of courage and the loyalty of the departed members of the armed forces. In this list, we bring you the best Memorial Day movies streaming on Netflix that will inspire you and keep you engaged through their meaningful storylines and layered characters that experience the complexities of war.

8. Sand Castle (2017)

Directed by Fernando Coimbra, Netflix’s ‘Sand Castle’ unfolds during the early stages of the 2003 Iraq War. The war drama follows Private Matt Ocre (Nicholas Hoult), a young, inexperienced Army Reserve soldier who enlisted shortly before the 9/11 attacks. Unlike many around him, Matt is not naturally fearless or heroic but tries to fulfill his duty while struggling to understand the brutal reality of war. After arriving in Iraq following the occupation of Baghdad, Matt and his platoon are assigned to a difficult mission in the dangerous village of Baqubah. Working alongside a Special Forces unit led by Captain Syverson (Logan Marshall-Green), the soldiers attempt to repair a damaged water system and restore access to clean water for the local population.

However, even basic reconstruction efforts become increasingly complicated and dangerous within the instability of the war zone. The narrative captures the essence of military life by delving into the challenges faced by soldiers trapped within excruciating conditions in hostile territories. The character dynamics between young Matt and his teammates also heighten the story’s intensity. You can watch the movie here.

7. Da 5 Bloods (2020)

‘Da 5 Bloods’ is a Netflix war drama film that centers on a group of African American Vietnam War veterans returning to Vietnam decades after the conflict. Among them are Paul (Delroy Lindo) and Otis (Clarke Peters), who reunite with their old companions in search of a hidden stash of gold they buried during the war under the guidance of their squad leader, Norman Earl Holloway (Chadwick Boseman). What begins as a mission to recover the long-lost treasure gradually turns into a far more emotional and dangerous journey. As the men travel deeper into the Vietnamese landscape, old memories, unresolved trauma, and personal tensions begin resurfacing around them.

While facing unexpected threats and difficult circumstances, the veterans are forced to confront both the psychological scars left by war and the complicated bond they continue to share after so many years apart. With the legendary Spike Lee in the director’s chair, the movie is a nuanced exploration of identity, race, legacy, and the untold horrors of war, brought to life on a cinematic scale by powerful performances from the lead actors. The journey unfolds on Netflix.

6. The Six Triple Eight (2024)

Set during World War II in 1943, Netflix’s ‘The Six Triple Eight’ tells the true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-Black, all-female unit of the Women’s Army Corps assigned to solve a massive military mail crisis. As war priorities shift toward supplying the front lines, millions of letters and packages intended for soldiers remain undelivered, leaving many troops disconnected from their families. To address the growing backlog, more than 800 women from the battalion are sent to handle the overwhelming task under difficult conditions.

Despite facing doubt and resistance from military authorities who expect them to fail, the women of the Six Triple Eight remain determined to complete the mission and restore communication between soldiers and loved ones. Penned and helmed by Tyler Perry, the war drama film is based on the article ‘Fighting a Two-Front War’ by Kevin M. Hymel. What makes this movie unique within its genre is its focus on the representation of the experiences of women in the armed forces. The narrative also highlights how a seemingly simple task of delivering mail plays a vital role in influencing the outcome of war. It can be enjoyed here.

5. The Siege of Jadotville (2016)

‘The Siege of Jadotville’ revolves around Commandant Pat Quinlan, who leads a company of Irish soldiers stationed in the mining town of Jadotville in Katanga during the outbreak of civil conflict. While the UN launches military operations elsewhere in the region, Quinlan and his men suddenly find themselves surrounded by heavily armed Katangese forces and European mercenaries. Vastly outnumbered and isolated from proper support, the Irish troops are forced into a tense and prolonged siege as they struggle to defend their position against overwhelming opposition.

Crafted under the guidance of Richie Smyth, the Netflix Irish action war film is adapted from Declan Power’s book ‘The Siege at Jadotville: The Irish Army’s Forgotten Battle,’ which recounts the real-life events surrounding Irish UN peacekeepers during the Congo Crisis of the early 1960s. Strengthened by Jamie Dornan’s engaging portrayal of Pat Quinlan, the movie is claustrophobic and tense throughout its runtime, placing characters in precarious and impossible situations where survival is the only goal. The brutal story unfolds on Netflix.

4. Father Soldier Son (2020)

‘Father Soldier Son’ is a Netflix documentary film about the life of Sergeant First Class Brian Eisch, a decorated soldier. Helmed by Catrin Einhorn and Leslye Davis, it examines how years of military service and deployment in Afghanistan affect both Brian and his two young sons, Isaac and Joey. For much of their childhood, the boys see Brian as a heroic figure while he is away from home serving overseas for long periods.

However, after Brian suffers a serious injury and returns home deeply changed by war, the family is forced to confront emotional and personal struggles that reshape their relationships. The narrative closely observes the bond between father and sons as they navigate the lasting psychological impact of military life across generations. The documentary is a reminder of the sacrifices made by the people in uniform for the safety of their nation and fellow citizens. The visceral depiction of trauma and the commentary on courage make this a must-watch on Memorial Day. Brian’s journey unfolds here.

3. All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

Based on Erich Maria Remarque’s eponymous novel, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ or ‘Im Westen nichts Neues’ takes place during World War I. The German anti-war film delves into the experiences of young and patriotic German soldier Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer), who enthusiastically joins the Imperial German Army alongside his school friends Albert and Müller. Once they arrive on the front lines in Northern France, their romantic ideas about war collapse under the brutality of constant death surrounding them. As the conflict drags on, Paul witnesses the destruction suffered by ordinary soldiers forced to continue fighting for goals beyond their control.

Even with peace discussions underway, Paul and his comrades struggle to survive while the ambitions of military leaders continue costing countless lives. The Netflix movie is a haunting, disturbing, and unapologetic portrayal of the horrors of war and the human cost it exacts. Along with Edward Berger’s masterful direction, the film’s tragic, intense, and escalating score by Volker Bertelmann makes it a profound work of art. You may watch it on Netflix.

2. Glory (1989)

Directed by Edward Zwick, ‘Glory’ is a historical war drama film based on the books ‘Lay This Laurel’ by Lincoln Kirstein and ‘One Gallant Rush’ by Peter Burchard. Set during the American Civil War, it chronicles the life of Colonel Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick), who is assigned to lead the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, one of the Union Army’s earliest all-Black military units. As Shaw takes command, he forms important connections with soldiers, including Private Trip (Denzel Washington), an escaped slave with a rebellious spirit, and Sergeant Major John Rawlins (Morgan Freeman), whose experience and leadership guide the regiment. While preparing for combat, Shaw and his men face discrimination not only from Confederate forces but also within their own army.

As the regiment enters increasingly dangerous battles in the fight against slavery, the soldiers gradually become powerful symbols of courage and sacrifice, especially during the mission to attack Fort Wagner. The movie approaches the heavy subject of war through the perspectives of those who face discrimination. While it celebrates courage and fighting skills, it is also a commentary on how humanism and acceptance are a necessary part of a soldier’s life. The unique story can be found here.

1. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

‘Hacksaw Ridge’ is a war drama film that tells the true story of Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield), a deeply religious young man from Virginia whose early experiences with violence shape his lifelong conviction against killing. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Desmond chooses to enlist in the army, determined to serve his country as a combat medic without carrying a weapon. His refusal to kill creates serious conflict with both his commanding officers and fellow soldiers. Despite constant pressure and hostility, Desmond refuses to abandon his principles. During the Battle of Okinawa, he is placed in the middle of one of World War II’s deadliest confrontations, where he risks his life repeatedly to rescue wounded soldiers from the battlefield without ever firing a shot.

Mel Gibson steers this movie, which is based on the documentary ‘The Conscientious Objector.’ Desmond is a very rare character in the pantheon of American war films, as his bravery is driven by non-violence and the readiness to sacrifice his life to defend not only his comrades but also his deeply held religious and moral values. The visual tension and the emotional impact of the movie stay with you long after the credits roll. It is streaming on Netflix.

Read More: Best World War II Movies on Netflix