Mia McKenna-Bruce Joins Aimee Lou Wood in ‘Sweet Dreams’

Carl Tibbetts has rounded out the cast of his upcoming crime drama with an addition! The Cinemaholic has uncovered that Mia McKenna-Bruce will star alongside Aimee Lou Wood in ‘Sweet Dreams.’ The cast also includes Gemma Arterton, Nick Frost, Paapa Essiedu, Niamh Algar, and Billy Howle. Tibbetts also wrote the screenplay.

The plot revolves around Elaine Reynolds, who swindles a local property developer out of a million pounds. However, when she dies due to the actions of the dysfunctional couple Dorothy and Herman, a chain of harrowing and homicidal events is triggered. They severely affect the day-to-day life in the decaying English seaside town of Claypole. As more deaths and revelations follow, the promise of a brighter future destroys the lives and aspirations of a few hopeless dreamers and low-profile criminals.

McKenna-Bruce is a British actress and rising star who garnered attention with her performance as Tee Taylor in the CBBC shows ‘Tracy Beaker Returns’ and ‘The Dumping Ground.’ She earned critical acclaim for portraying Tara in ‘How to Have Sex,’ a coming-of-age drama that follows three teen girls as their partying adventure turns dark. You may have also seen her in Netflix’s ‘Get Even’ as Bree, ‘Persuasion’ as Mary Musgrove, Sky’s ‘Last Train to Christmas’ as Linda, and Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ as Marilka.

Lou Wood is an English actress well known for starring in Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ as Aimee Gibbs. Since her rise to popularity with the show, she has taken on the role of Maya in ‘Alice & Jack’ and continued her comedic streak with Queen Dagan in ‘Seize Them!’ and Gemma in BBC’s ‘Daddy Issues.’ Her other credits include ‘Living,’ ‘On the Edge,’ Amazon Prime’s ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,’ and ‘Uncle Vanya.’ She is also slated to appear in the upcoming third season of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus.’

Arterton is an experienced British actress who gained popularity with her performance in ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’ as Tamina, ‘Clash of the Titans’ as Io, ‘Byzantium’ as Clara, and ‘The Girl with All the Gifts’ as Helen Justineau. Her latest credits include Barbara Parker in Sky’s ‘Funny Woman,’ Dianne Harewood in Disney+’s ‘Culprits,’ and Nina Land in ‘The Critic.’

Tibbetts is a seasoned English director recognized for his work on thriller and sci-fi TV shows like Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘The Tunnel,’ ‘Hemlock Grove,’ and ‘Truelove.’ He also directed episodes of ‘The Lazarus Project,’ ‘The Rising,’ Showtime’s ‘We Hunt Together,’ ‘The Feed,’ and ‘The Woman in White.’

