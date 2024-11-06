Theo Rossi to Star in the Bryan Bruton Biopic ‘Bruton’

Theo Rossi will portray an intricate real-life figure in one of his upcoming features! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the actor will headline the biographical drama film ‘Bruton’ based on the life of Bryan Bruton, an ex-convict who turned his life around to become a YouTuber and motivational speaker. Vincent Grashaw is directing the project based on his own screenplay. Dana Namerode will star opposite Rossi. Bruton is attached to the project as an executive producer. Principal photography will start in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, and Gulfport in Mississippi on November 24.

Set in the early 2000s in Jacksonville, Florida, the plot follows Bryan Bruton (Theo Rossi), who ends up behind bars because of a crime he did not intend to commit. Driving a commercial dump truck, he accidentally runs over and kills a man, only to get convicted of hit-and-run manslaughter and sentenced to ten years in prison. He soon realizes that much more can be done within the walls of penitentiaries with his experience in various prisons.

In reality, Bruton learned ingenious ways to take advantage of the resources available and keep himself going. Four years into his sentence, he devised a plan to escape with another inmate. As per reports, with the help of a corrections officer, he escaped from a work camp in Gainesville. Bruton’s experiences with the prison system have been deemed the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ of prison stories, and the crime drama will likely present an emotionally charged narrative of survival and rebellion followed by redemption and rediscovery.

Rossi has immense experience playing criminal and villainous roles. The actor gained popularity with his performances as Hernan “Shades” Alvarez in ‘Luke Cage,’ Youcef in ‘Emily the Criminal,’ and Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz in ‘Sons of Anarchy.’ You may have also seen him in HBO’s ‘The Penguin’ as Dr. Julian Rush, Peacock’s ‘Bosco’ as Ramos, and ‘Squealer’ as Danny D. His upcoming works include ‘Carry On,’ an action thriller starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman about a TSA agent who finds himself being blackmailed to let a potentially dangerous package onto a flight.

Namerode is an up-and-coming actress who made her film debut as Gypsy Gina in ‘What Josiah Saw,’ a horror thriller featuring Robert Patrick and Kelli Garner. She has enhanced her experience by playing Linda in ‘Adam the First,’ Donna in ‘The A-Frame,’ and Alex in ‘Bang Bang.’

‘Bruton’ will likely rely on the vibrant coastal cities of Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, and Gulfport in Mississippi to stand in for Jacksonville, Florida. The state’s Gulf Coast is a unique region that previously served as a filming location for ‘The Card Counter,’ ‘The Astronaut Wives Club,’ ‘Devil’s Workshop,’ and ‘Vanquish.’

Read More: Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried’s ‘The Housemaid’ Starts Filming in New Jersey in January