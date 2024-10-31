Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried’s ‘The Housemaid’ Starts Filming in New Jersey in January

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried will head to the Garden State to shoot their next feature! The filming of Paul Feig’s thriller film ‘The Housemaid’ will start in New Jersey on January 3 and conclude on February 14, 2025. Sweeney and Seyfried will star alongside Brandon Sklenar. Rebecca Sonnenshine wrote the screenplay based on Freida McFadden’s eponymous novel.

The plot follows Millie (Sweeney), a struggling woman who is more than happy to have a fresh start as the housemaid for Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple. However, she soon discovers that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than hers.

Sweeney garnered attention for playing Eden Blaine in Hulu’s dystopian series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ which is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. The actress gained worldwide recognition with her portrayal of Cassandra “Cassie” Howard in HBO’s drama series ‘Euphoria,’ which was followed by her performance as Olivia Mossbacher in the black comedy series ‘The White Lotus.’ Her latest credits include the rom-com ‘Anyone but You,’ Sony’s ‘Madame Web,’ and the horror film ‘Immaculate.’

Seyfried joined the film after winning a Primetime Emmy for her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s ‘The Dropout.’ Her portrayal of the actress Marion Davies in David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ earned her Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. The actress’ other notable television credits include Rya Goodwin in the crime drama ‘The Crowded Room’ and Rebecca “Becky” Burnett in the third season of the mystery horror series ‘Twin Peaks.’ Seyfried also starred as Anita “Needy” Lesnicki in the horror film ‘Jennifer’s Body’ and Sophie Sheridan in the musical rom-com ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.’

Sklenar’s breakthrough role was Spencer Dutton in Taylor Sheridan’s Western drama ‘1923,’ a prequel to ‘Yellowstone.’ He also played Henry in the sci-fi series ‘Westworld.’ His noteworthy film credits include Bobby Prentace in Adam McKay’s biopic ‘Vice’ and Ensign George “Tex” Gay in Roland Emmerich’s war drama ‘Midway.’ He was last seen opposite Blake Lively in Justin Baldoni’s ‘It Ends with Us.’

Paul Feig’s directorial credits include ‘Bridesmaids,’ ‘A Simple Favor,’ and ‘The School for Good and Evil.’ His latest venture was the Amazon Prime Video film ‘Jackpot!’ starring Awkwafina and John Cena. Rebecca Sonnenshine has previously written several episodes of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Boys.’ She also developed Netflix’s supernatural series ‘Archive 81.’

New Jersey served as the filming location for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ and ‘It Ends with Us.’

