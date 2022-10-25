Monarch Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

Fox’s ‘Monarch‘ provides viewers with an enthralling seventh episode that delivers some much-needed answers. The episode titled ‘About Last Night’ follows the Romans in the aftermath of an accidental death that could end their dynasty in country music. Meanwhile, Nicky and Gigi struggle to keep the show going despite dealing with a tragedy. Therefore, viewers must be looking to catch up on the episode’s events and ending. In that case, here is everything you need to know about ‘Monarch’ episode 7! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Monarch Episode 7 Recap

The seventh episode, titled ‘About Last Night,’ picks up after the Country Music Legacy Awards. We see the person knocking at Nicky’s door is her husband, Clive. Despite Nicky ending their marriage, Clive tries to weasel his way back into her life. However, when Clive becomes physical and assaults Nicky, she is left defenseless. Before Clive can harm Nicky, Gigi shows up and injures him with Nicky’s CMLA trophy. As a result, Nicky calls Albie for help. The Romans clean up the crime scene, and Albie drives Clive away while Luke stages Clive’s disappearance, and the Romans file an official complaint with the police.

A few weeks after Clive’s disappearance, Nicky and Luke meet with DA Tripp DeWitt to discuss the investigation and hide the truth. Meanwhile, Nicky struggles to perform and has taken a break from singing. Luke gathers the Romans and reveals that he has arranged a launch event for Albie’s new whisky brand. He wants Nicky to perform with Wade at the event, but Nicky remains skeptical of resuming singing.

Albie spots Ana wearing a locket belonging to Rose. Therefore, Albie realizes that Catt Phoenix is his and Rose’s daughter, Catherine. As a result, he invites Catt to dinner and asks her what she wants from the Romans. However, Catt insists that she only wants the Romans to give her daughter a chance to showcase her talent. As a result, Albie records a single with Ana to boost her career.

On the other hand, Gigi does a photoshoot for a major magazine but is still depressed because of the accident with Clive. However, after the photos are sent to Gigi, she learns that her appearance has been morphed. Therefore, she starts a social media campaign about body image positivity. Gigi’s efforts receive an overwhelmingly positive response. Ultimately, Nicky decides to perform at the launch event, making it a success. After her performance, Luke promises to get Nicky her own tour. However, Nicky worries about her daughter, who is worried about Clive’s fate.

Monarch Episode 7 Ending: What Happened to Clive’s Body?

The episode reveals that the mysterious person Albie killed in the flash-forwards is Nicky’s husband, Clive. In the episode, viewers get an exact timeline of events. After Albie carries Clive away in his truck, he is attacked by Clive. A gunfight ensues between the two, and Albie is forced to shoot Clive with his shotgun. As a result, Clive dies, and Albie berries his body. However, after the police suspect Albie, he returns to the site to remove the body. Nonetheless, the body goes missing, and the Romans brush the matter under the rug.

In the episode’s final moments, DA Tripp DeWitt asks Albie whether he is hiding something regarding Clive’s death. However, Albie maintains his stance that the police already have all the information they need to track down Clive. Therefore, DeWitt decides to push the investigation into hyperdrive and organizes a task force to find Clive. Consequently, it is likely that Clive’s body will soon be discovered. As a result, the Romans could find themselves in deeper trouble.

How Did Albie Get His Nickname?

In the episode, Albie and Monarch launch a whisky brand named Truthteller. The brand’s name comes from Albie’s nickname given to him by Dottie. As the episode progresses, flashbacks show the origin of Albie’s nickname. Years ago, following Rosa’s disappearance, Albie was distraught and almost ended his marriage with Dottie through his self-destructive actions. Despite handling Albie’s case tactfully, Dottie is done with her husband and threatens to end their relationship.

When Albie shows up at Dottie’s performance to win her back, she shoots him in the foot. In the episode’s final moments, Dottie agrees to take Albie back on the condition that he sobers up and matures as a musician. She formulates a fake story to gain Albie some sympathy for the shooting incident. Thus, she proposes Albie rebrand himself and nicknames him the “Texas Truthteller.”

As time passes, the name becomes synonymous with Albie, and his music career soars to the heights we know in the present. However, Albie can no longer bear the nickname’s image burden. Ultimately, he laments that the Roman family’s legacy is lies and secrets. He tells Nicky about his relationship with Rosa and explains that Catherine is his daughter. Therefore, the episode hints that more of Albie’s secrets and lies from the past will come back to haunt him in the future.

