7 Shows Like Monarch You Must See

Fox’s ‘Monarch’ is a musical drama series about the Romans, a powerful family who are popular in the country music scene. However, they also harbor deep and dark secrets that start uncovering after the death of their matriarch, Dottie Roman. The family drama is created by Melissa London Hilfers and combines the elements of suspense and mystery under some memorable musical moments. If you enjoy the show’s heightened drama and blend of different genre tropes, you must be looking for more such options. In that case, allow us to share a list of similar series we think you will also enjoy. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Monarch’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. Dallas (2012–2014)

‘Dallas’ is a soap opera series developed by Cynthia Cidre that is a revival of the television series of the same name created by David Jacobs that aired from 1978 to 1991. The series follows the everyday life of the Ewings, a wealthy Dallas family with their hands in the oil and cattle-ranching industries. The family faces several internal and external conflicts that threaten their reputation and business. Therefore, the series shares thematic similarities with ‘Monarch.’ Moreover, the show’s soundtrack features some popular country songs, making viewers of ‘Monarch’ feel entirely at home while watching ‘Dallas.’

6. Paradise City (2021-)

Created by Ash Avildsen, ‘Paradise City’ is a musical drama series about Johnny Faust, the frontman of the popular band, Relentless. Faust’s life turns interesting after meeting a rookie artist who changes his perspective about the “rock star” lifestyle. The show’s treatment and tonality are drastically different from ‘Monarch’ as it does not focus on family or country music. However, it showcases the characters facing various ethical dilemmas while trying to sustain themselves in the ruthless music industry. Therefore, ‘Paradise City’ will remind viewers of ‘Monarch’ and its music-induced narrative but with a rock n roll aesthetic.

5. Animal Kingdom (2016–2022)

‘Animal Kingdom‘ is a crime drama series developed by Jonathan Lisco and based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name by David Michôd. The story revolves around Joshua “J” Cody and his estranged relatives, the Codys. After the death f his mother, J lives with the Codys, a criminal family enterprise in Oceanside, California. While the series is utterly devoid of the musical elements in ‘Monarch,’ it has a strong family theme that shapes its dramatic narrative. Furthermore, ‘Animal Kingdom’ sees characters hiding each other’s secrets to protect their family, making it reminiscent of ‘Monarch.’

4. Luis Miguel: The Series (2018–2021)

The Spanish-language biographical television series ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’ is developed by Karla Gonzales. It is a fictionalized retelling of the life of the Mexican singer Luis Miguel. It showcases Miguel’s transformation from a musical prodigy to a global sensation. One of the key elements of the series is the influence and impact of Miguel’s family members on his career. It also brilliantly portrays the hardships of life as a musician. Therefore, viewers of ‘Monarch’ will enjoy ‘Luis Miguel: The Series,’ as it provides a fresh and realistic take on the world of music.

3. Dynasty (2017–2022)

Based on the 1980s prime-time soap opera of the same name, ‘Dynasty‘ is a family drama series developed by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick. It follows the life of the Carringtons, an affluent family comprising patriarch Blake Carrington and his children Adam, Fallon, and Amanda. The internal family politics and personal desires of the Carringtons create some heightened tension and melodramatic moments for the viewers to experience. Moreover, the series employs some crazy twists and unexpected secrets, making it enjoyable for viewers of ‘Monarch.’

2. Empire (2015–2020)

Created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, ‘Empire‘ is a musical drama series that revolves around Empire Entertainment, a hip-hop music company. Lucious Lyon, the CEO of Empire Entertainment, learns of his imminent death and is forced to choose a successor. As a result, a power struggle ensues between various candidates who stake a claim to the position of the company’s CEO. One of the best musical television shows, ‘Empire’ offers plenty of backstabbing, scheming, and conniving as it elevates the darker elements of ‘Monarch.’ The drama over succession and the loss of an important family member are common plot threads between both shows. However, the core philosophies of the Romans in ‘Monarch’ and the Lyons in ‘Empire’ differ from each other, making the latter show a must-watch for viewers.

1. Nashville (2012–2018)

‘Nashville’ is musical soap opera series created by Callie Khouri. The series chronicles the lives and tragedies of rising and fading country music stars in Nashville, Tennessee. It sees Rayna Jaymes, a 40-year-old country music superstar singer with fading stardom, slowly replaced by rising star Juliette Barnes. As a result, an explosive rivalry between the two singers commences, taking the country music scene by storm. The series is one of the best depictions of a country musician’s life and has a tempering of melodrama that will make viewers invested in the characters and their interpersonal conflicts. The series focuses on the characters and their motivations, creating a moral grey zone while navigating the music business’s complexities. Therefore, the show feels like an extension of Monarch.’ For those reasons, ‘Nashville’ takes the top spot on this list.

