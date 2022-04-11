7 Movies Like Four Brothers You Must See

Directed by John Singleton, ‘Four Brothers‘ is a crime drama movie that revolves around four brothers — Bobby, Jack, Angel, and Jeremiah — whose adoptive mother gets killed in a store robbery. They unite with vengeance on their minds and hunt down a powerful gangster named Victor Sweet, whom they believe is responsible for gunning down their mother.

The film depicts the importance of unity in brothers and how vengeance can lead people to go to the most extreme measures. What makes the film gripping is its suspenseful and dramatic narrative that keeps viewers hooked right until the very end. If you are a fan of the genre and loved watching the Mark Wahlberg-starrer, you would be interested in the movies that we have listed below. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Four Brothers’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

7. Get Carter (2000)

The Stephen Kay directorial ‘Get Carter’ is a remake of the 1971 eponymous film that revolves around a Las Vegas mob enforcer named Jack Carter. Upon visiting his brother Richard’s funeral in his hometown of Seattle, he discovers the fact that the death of his brother was not accidental. To avenge the murder of Richard, he sets out on a mission to kill everyone responsible. What makes the two films similar is that the protagonists in ‘Four Brothers’ and ‘Get Carter’ suffer from the loss of a family member, which fuels their need for vengeance.

6. A Man Apart (2003)

Directed by F. Gary Gray, ‘A Man Apart’ centers upon a duo of DEA agents Sean and Demetrius, who were former criminals. Their experience on the streets gives them the upper hand and allows them to arrest a drug baron named Memo Lucero. Later, Memo orchestrates the assassination of Sean but instead, Sean’s wife Stacey gets killed. Blinded by the hunt for revenge, Sean takes the law into his own hands to bring justice to his wife’s killers. Much like ‘Four Brothers,’ ‘A Man Apart’ also portrays some elements of street life and how powerful the feeling of revenge is. Moreover, the loss of a loved one is what drives the narrative forward in both the movies.

5. Broken City (2013)

Featuring Mark Wahlberg, ‘Broken City’ is a crime thriller movie directed by Allen Hughes. The narrative revolves around an ex-policeman named Billy, who is framed for the murder of a rapist by the city’s most powerful figure Mayor Hostetler. Following this deceiving act of the Mayor, Billy seeks revenge while he investigates the truth behind the murder. Apart from Mark Wahlberg being one of the protagonists in both the movies, the overall tone and feel of the movie is quite similar. Moreover, much like ‘Four Brothers,’ ‘Broken City’ is also centered upon the theme of revenge.

4. Edge of Darkness (2010)

Directed by Martin Campbell, ‘Edge of Darkness’ is a crime movie that revolves around Thomas Craven, who is a homicide detective, investigating the murder of his daughter. During the investigation, he discovers some unexpected truths about his daughter as well as a government conspiracy that makes for an intriguing puzzle for him to solve. In addition to the theme of the loss of a family member, what links ‘Edge of Darkness’ to ‘Four Brothers’ is the truth that the protagonists unravel while trying to get to the bottom of the respective murders.

3. Spenser Confidential (2020)

A Mark Wahlberg starter, just like ‘Four Brothers,’ ‘Spenser Confidential‘ revolves around the titular ex-cop and his no-nonsense roommate named Hawk. When two Boston police officers are killed, Spenser and Hawk join forces to make a ruthless team and hunt down the criminals responsible for the murders. Both the movies involve the solving of a murder case and all the complications that protagonists face in the process of doing so.

2. Street Kings (2008)

The David Ayer directorial ‘Street Kings’ is a crime drama film that revolves around an undercover cop named Tom Ludlow (Keanu Reeves). Unable to handle the death of his wife, Tom is framed for the murder of an officer and faces all sorts of challenges to prove his innocence. He manages to steer clear from the police’s radar as he scours the city for answers, only to find more questions. The narrative of ‘Four Brothers’ and ‘Street Kings’ have something to do with the death of a loved one. Furthermore, the genre and similar tone are what connect the two films together.

1. John Wick (2014)

The Keanu Reeves-starrer, ‘John Wick‘ is an action film directed by Chad Stahleski. The narrative revolves around a legendary assassin named John Wick, who is an embodiment of vengeance. Still, in the grieving process of the death of his wife, John is forced to get back into action when a mobster named Iosef Tarasov and his thugs steal John’s car and kill the puppy his wife gifted him. John decides to unleash all his built-up rage upon the mobster and seek vengeance. The recurrent theme of vengeance and the protagonists taking extreme measures to punish the ones responsible for the murder are what make the movies alike.

