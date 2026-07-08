10 Movies Like Gone Girl on Netflix Right Now

Helmed by the legendary David Fincher, ‘Gone Girl’ is a psychological thriller film that follows the trials and tribulations of Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck), whose life is thrown into turmoil when his wife, Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike), mysteriously disappears on the morning of their fifth wedding anniversary. What initially appears to be a missing person case soon spirals into a nationwide media phenomenon as the cops begin closely observing and suspecting every aspect of Nick’s marriage and behavior. When detective Rhonda Boney (Kim Dickens) digs deeper into the disappearance, inconsistencies in Nick’s statements and his seemingly secretive actions raise doubts about his innocence.

With public opinion rapidly turning against him, the image of a perfect marriage begins to unravel, exposing layers of deception, hidden motives, and deadly secrets. The investigation intensifies, and the question of whether Nick is responsible for Amy’s disappearance or possible murder becomes increasingly difficult to answer. Recognized for its tense storytelling, the movie is based on the eponymous novel by Gillian Flynn. These movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Gone Girl,’ explore secrets, relationship crises, hidden motives, puzzling characters, and more.

10. Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story (2024)

‘Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story’ centers on Morgan Metzer (Jana Kramer) and her husband, Rodney Metzer (Austin Nichols), whose seemingly stable family life begins to fall apart under the weight of personal tragedy. While raising their two children, the couple struggles to cope with the devastating loss of another baby at birth, leaving Morgan emotionally scarred and placing increasing strain on their marriage. At the same time, Rodney finds himself burdened by financial difficulties and problems at work, further widening the gap between them. The situation takes a shocking turn when Morgan is violently attacked by a masked intruder inside her home.

Although Rodney rushes to comfort his injured wife, his interactions with investigators raise suspicions that he may be concealing important information. Morgan recovers from the traumatic assault, and the mystery surrounding the attack gradually deepens. Brought to life by Lee Gabiana, the crime drama is inspired by true events. Marital crisis, the complexities surrounding it, and the consequences of personal insecurities are the very heart of the story, much like they are in ‘Gone Girl.’ You can watch the movie on Netflix.

9. The Woman in Cabin 10 (2025)

Adapted from Ruth Ware’s eponymous novel, ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ is a Simon Stone directorial that tells the story of journalist Laura Blacklock (Keira Knightley), who is invited aboard a luxurious ship owned by billionaire Anne Lyngstad (Lisa Loven Kongsli). The voyage from England to Norway is intended to mark the launch of a new cancer care organization founded by Anne, who is herself battling cancer. What begins as a prestigious opportunity for Laura quickly turns into a nightmare when she witnesses a woman being thrown overboard in the middle of the night. However, when no one on the ship believes her account, she is left to uncover the truth on her own.

Suspicion and uncertainty grow with every passing moment, and Laura races to solve the mystery before the danger surrounding her spirals out of control. While ‘Gone Girl’ deals with a conflicted man’s perspectives and his desperate attempts to learn the truth while being targeted by the police, ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ offers a twist on this idea and portrays a female character in a seemingly inescapable situation where her only way out is her conviction and belief in the truth. It is streaming here.

8. Secret Obsession (2019)

Shaped by the vision of Peter Sullivan, ‘Secret Obsession’ revolves around Jennifer Williams (Brenda Song), who wakes up in a hospital after surviving a brutal attack. Unable to remember her identity or the events leading up to the incident, Jennifer relies on her husband, Russell Williams (Mike Vogel), to help her piece her life back together. She returns home hoping to restore her memory, and Russell patiently introduces her to the life they shared and encourages her recovery.

However, Jennifer begins to question the story that her husband is telling her. When Russell becomes reluctant to let her investigate her past, the wife suspects that the truth is far more disturbing than she ever imagined. Akin to ‘Gone Girl,’ the film builds suspense through a sense of mystery, deception, and psychological tension, with marital issues and hidden agendas at its thematic and emotional core. The psychological thriller film is available on Netflix.

7. The Woman in the Window (2021)

In ‘The Woman in the Window,’ child psychologist Anna Fox (Amy Adams) lives alone in her Manhattan apartment while struggling with agoraphobia, depression, and dependence on drugs. Separated from her husband and daughter, Anna spends much of her time observing the lives of her neighbors through her window. Her isolated routine is shattered when she believes she has witnessed a murder inside the home of the Russell family across the street. However, when the police dismiss her claims and question her credibility, Anna finds herself caught between her own fragile mental state and a mystery no one else seems willing to acknowledge.

Searching for the truth, she is forced to confront both her psychological struggles and the secrets surrounding the case. Akin to ‘Gone Girl,’ the narrative is an intricate portrayal of deep psychological issues and an individual’s attempt to make sense of surrounding events. Both films feature characters whose perceptions of the truth are called into question, leading to inner turmoil. Directed by Joe Wright and based on A. J. Finn’s eponymous novel, the movie can be watched here.

6. Intrusion (2021)

‘Intrusion’ is a psychological thriller film that explores the life of Meera Parsons (Freida Pinto) and her husband, Henry Parsons (Logan Marshall-Green), who relocate to a luxurious home in a secluded area in search of a peaceful new beginning. Their quiet life is violently disrupted when a mysterious intruder breaks into the house, forcing Henry to fatally shoot the attacker in order to protect themselves. Although the ordeal leaves Meera deeply shaken, she soon begins noticing unsettling details about her husband’s behavior.

Eventually, Henry becomes increasingly controlling, and Meera begins to suspect he is concealing disturbing secrets. Determined to uncover the truth despite the risks, she launches her own investigation to get to the truth before it is too late. With Adam Salky at the creative helm, the movie is characterized by the elements of marital crisis, control, and suspicion. These themes, and the visual aesthetics of the film, capture the essence of ‘Gone Girl.’ Enjoy it on Netflix.

5. The Weekend Away (2022)

Based on Sarah Alderson’s novel of the same name, ‘The Weekend Away’ is the tale of Beth (Leighton Meester), who travels to Croatia for her annual vacation with her best friend, Kate (Christina Wolfe). Hoping to enjoy a relaxing getaway after overcoming personal hardships, the two look forward to spending time together. However, the trip takes a terrifying turn when Beth wakes up after a night out to discover that Kate has vanished without a trace. With only fragmented memories of the previous evening and little support from the local police, Beth begins investigating the disappearance on her own.

As she pieces together the events leading up to that night, she uncovers hidden truths and questions everything she thought she knew about her closest friend. With Kim Farrant in the director’s chair, the thriller film is both engaging and layered. A missing person, an individual obsessed with uncovering the truth, conflicting views, an atmosphere of dread, and a sense of unpredictability are common to both ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘The Weekend Away.’ It is available to stream here.

4. Faithfully Yours (2022)

Crafted by André van Duren, ‘Faithfully Yours’ is a Dutch thriller film that centers on best friends Bodil (Bracha van Doesburgh) and Isabel (Elise Schaap), who secretly use each other as alibis while pursuing extramarital affairs on the Belgian coast. Their carefully maintained arrangement falls apart when Isabel suddenly disappears during one of their trips, leaving Bodil trapped in an increasingly complicated situation. Suspicion grows, both women’s husbands travel to Belgium, and the authorities begin investigating Isabel’s disappearance, with the evidence seemingly pointing toward a crime. Forced to maintain her lies while avoiding growing scrutiny, Bodil finds herself losing control of the situation.

Determined to uncover what truly happened before it is too late, she begins searching for answers as the investigation gradually exposes the hidden truths surrounding Isabel’s disappearance. While ‘Gone Girl’ mainly deals with the ups and downs of a puzzling marriage, ‘Faithfully Yours’ adds a layer of curiosity to a missing person’s case by examining it through the lens of friendship and secrets. The characters’ motivations and the stories’ unpredictability connect the movies on a deeper level. You may watch the movie on Netflix.

3. A Widow’s Game (2025)

‘A Widow’s Game’ or ‘La viuda negra’ follows Maje (Ivana Baquero), whose life is turned upside down after her husband, Antonio Navarro Cerdán, is found murdered. When the investigation gains momentum, police officer Eva (Carmen Machi) begins examining Maje’s personal life and soon suspects that the grieving widow may be connected to the crime. Under increasing scrutiny, Maje finds her hidden secrets and multiple romantic relationships gradually coming to light, making her the focal point of the investigation.

With every new revelation raising further questions about her involvement, the case grows increasingly complicated. Carlos Sedes is at the creative helm of this engaging Spanish crime drama film. Much like Nick in ‘Gone Girl,’ Maje deals with increasingly difficult situations as she faces questions about her marriage and whether she is being truthful. The movies, through their characters, provide a contrast between the male and female experiences in such cases. The story unfolds on Netflix.

2. Loving Adults (2022)

‘Loving Adults’ or ‘Kærlighed for voksne’ deals with the life of Leonora (Sonja Richter), whose seemingly stable marriage to Christian (Dar Salim) begins to unravel after two decades together. Her world is shaken when she discovers that Christian is involved in an affair with a younger woman named Xenia (Sus Wilkins). Leonora becomes increasingly consumed by this, while Christian desperately attempts to keep his infidelity hidden.

The fractured marriage gradually spirals into a dangerous game of deception, manipulation, and violence, with Leonora determined to remove Xenia from her life by any means necessary. Akin to ‘Gone Girl,’ the film explores the institution of marriage through the consequences of lies, obsession, betrayal, and the lengths people are willing to go to protect what they believe is theirs. Directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg, the Danish drama is available here.

1. The Girl on the Train (2016)

‘The Girl on the Train’ revolves around Rachel (Emily Blunt), a divorced woman whose daily train commute takes her past the home she once shared with her former husband. During these journeys, she becomes fascinated by a nearby house occupied by Megan Hipwell (Haley Bennett) and Scott Hipwell (Luke Evans), a couple whose seemingly perfect life captures her attention. Rachel’s routine is shattered when she believes that during a train journey, she witnessed Megan being assaulted. Soon afterward, Megan disappears, drawing the attention of law enforcement and pulling Rachel into the investigation. Struggling to distinguish between reality and illusion, Rachel confronts her fragile state of mind as she searches for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance.

With Tate Taylor serving as the creative voice, the psychological thriller film is an adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ eponymous novel. Along with its commentary on marriage and violence, the movie is closely connected to ‘Gone Girl’ through its tense visual aesthetics. The two movies are character-driven mysteries that delve into the minds of the main characters, while also featuring unpredictable outcomes and moments. Enjoy it on Netflix.

Read More: Gone Girl Ending Explained