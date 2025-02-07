10 Movies Like Kinda Pregnant You Must See

Directed by Tyler Spindel, ‘Kinda Pregnant‘ follows the hilariously chaotic journey of Lainy Newton (Amy Schumer), who, after feeling envious of her best friend’s pregnancy perks, decides to wear a fake baby bump. At first, the ruse seems to offer her the glamorous life she craves, but things take a wild turn when she meets the man of her dreams. Now, with a fake baby bump in tow, she finds herself battling the unexpected challenges of pregnancy while trying to maintain the love story she’s always wanted.

‘Kinda Pregnant’ embodies the quintessential Amy Schumer comedy — over-the-top, outrageous, and unapologetically silly. But beyond the laughs, it touches on deeper themes, including the societal pressures women face and the comedic exploration of friendship. If you’re looking for more films that balance quirky humor with a mix of heart and absurdity, here’s a list of movies similar to ‘Kinda Pregnant’ that blend these themes and storytelling styles just as effectively as the aforementioned, delivering a hilarious, feel-good experience.

10. Labor Pains (2009)

Lara Shapiro’s ‘Labor Pains’ follows Thea (Lindsay Lohan), a young woman who fakes a pregnancy to keep her job after she’s threatened with termination. As her lie snowballs, she finds herself receiving special treatment from her coworkers, family, and even her boyfriend. To maintain the illusion, she must go through an increasingly complicated situation, pretending to be pregnant for the full nine months.

Like ‘Kinda Pregnant,’ Labor Pains revolves around a central lie—faking pregnancy to gain certain advantages. Both movies explore how a seemingly harmless lie spirals out of control, leading to awkward, comedic situations. The themes of societal expectations, deception, and the personal struggles of living with a fabricated narrative are shared between the two films, highlighting the chaos that can arise from trying to maintain an unrealistic image.

9. The House Bunny (2008)

Directed by Fred Wolf, ‘The House Bunny’ follows Shelley (Anna Faris), a former Playboy Bunny who finds herself homeless and out of a job. She takes on a role as the house mother for a sorority of socially awkward college girls. To help them become more popular, she uses her knowledge of beauty and self-presentation while also learning important lessons about self-worth and the true meaning of beauty. While ‘The House Bunny’ doesn’t feature a fake pregnancy like ‘Kinda Pregnant,’ both films explore themes of self-image and societal expectations of women. In ‘Kinda Pregnant,’ the protagonist pretends to be pregnant to gain special treatment, while in ‘The House Bunny,’ Shelley transforms herself and others to meet societal standards of beauty. Both films use humor to highlight how women endure and challenge societal norms, all while showing the value of self-empowerment and authenticity.

8. I Feel Pretty (2018)

Helmed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, ‘I Feel Pretty’ centers on Renee (Amy Schumer), a woman who struggles with low self-esteem due to her perception of her appearance. After a fall during a spin class, she believes she has become incredibly beautiful, although nothing has actually changed. With newfound confidence, she starts excelling in her career and personal life but soon faces the challenge of reconciling her new self-image with reality. Both ‘I Feel Pretty’ and ‘Kinda Pregnant’ explore the concept of personal transformation based on false perceptions. While ‘Kinda Pregnant’ revolves around a lie about pregnancy to gain advantages, ‘I Feel Pretty’ showcases a false belief in beauty leading to self-confidence. Both movies address societal expectations and how they affect the protagonists’ actions, using humor to explore themes of self-worth and identity.

7. What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

In Kirk Jones’ ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting,’ we witness the lives of five couples who are navigating the challenges and joys of pregnancy and parenthood. From unexpected pregnancies to adoption and fertility struggles, each story showcases the different ways couples approach parenthood, highlighting the humorous and often chaotic aspects of preparing for a child. The theme of pregnancy is prevalent in both ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’ and ‘Kinda Pregnant,’ though the approaches are different. While ‘Kinda Pregnant’ involves a woman faking a pregnancy for personal gain, ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’ explores the real-life challenges of pregnancy and parenthood. Both movies highlight the societal pressures placed on women regarding motherhood, but ‘Kinda Pregnant’ uses comedy derived from deception, while ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’ explores multiple, more realistic scenarios with humor.

6. The To Do List (2013)

‘The To Do List’ follows Brandy (Aubrey Plaza), a high school graduate who feels behind in terms of romantic and sexual experience compared to her peers. To remedy this, she creates a list of sexual experiences she wants to have before she heads off to college. As she pursues her list in this Maggie Carey directorial, she faces the awkward and humorous situations that come with trying to explore her sexuality and grow as a person. While ‘The To Do List’ focuses on a young woman exploring her sexuality, similar to ‘Kinda Pregnant,’ both films explore how societal expectations and personal insecurities shape a woman’s behavior.

5. Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

Todd Strauss-Schulson’s ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ follows Natalie (Rebel Wilson), a cynical New York architect who is knocked unconscious during a mugging and wakes up to find herself trapped in a romantic comedy. In this new reality, she’s surrounded by idealized love, romantic gestures, and perfect situations. She must tackle this bizarre world, eventually learning to embrace self-love and redefine her own happiness, breaking free from the trope of the perfect romance. Both ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ and ‘Kinda Pregnant’ involve a protagonist who is thrust into a situation that challenges their preconceived notions and forces them to confront their insecurities. In ‘Kinda Pregnant,’ the lie about pregnancy challenges the protagonist’s personal and social life, while in ‘Isn’t It Romantic,’ Natalie’s cynical view of love is turned upside down when she’s thrust into a world that forces her to embrace romantic ideals.

4. The Other Woman (2014)

In ‘The Other Woman,’ we meet Carly (Cameron Diaz), who discovers that her boyfriend, Mark (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), is married to another woman, Kate (Leslie Mann). As Carly and Kate form an unlikely friendship, they learn that Mark has been cheating on both of them with a third woman, Amber (Kate Upton). The three women team up to get back at Mark and expose his deceit, finally discovering the value of self-worth and the importance of female empowerment. ‘The Other Woman’ and ‘Kinda Pregnant’ focus on a woman dealing with a false narrative or a lie. While ‘Kinda Pregnant’ is about pretending to be pregnant for personal gain, ‘The Other Woman’ deals with the revelation of a lie about a man’s fidelity. Both films use comedy to explore themes of deception, societal expectations, and how these falsehoods shape the characters’ lives.

3. Baby Mama (2008)

Directed by Michael McCullers, ‘Baby Mama’ centers on Kate (Tina Fey), a successful businesswoman who is desperate to have a child but is unable to conceive. She hires Angie (Amy Poehler) to be her surrogate, but the two women, from very different walks of life, find themselves in an unusual and often humorous partnership. As they embark on the pregnancy journey, they form an unlikely bond that brings both comedic and heartfelt moments. Both ‘Baby Mama’ and ‘Kinda Pregnant’ explore pregnancy, but from different angles. While ‘Kinda Pregnant’ revolves around a woman faking her pregnancy for personal gain, ‘Baby Mama’ delves into the complexities of surrogacy and the unexpected connections that arise. In both, humor arises from mismatched relationships and the chaos that ensues when two very different people are thrown together to deal with life’s biggest challenges.

2. The Decoy Bride (2011)

In ‘The Decoy Bride,’ a famous actress named Lara (Kelly Macdonald) and her fiancé (David Tennant) plan to marry in a remote Scottish village to escape the paparazzi. However, when their privacy is compromised, Lara’s friend hires a local woman, Katie (Alice Eve), to impersonate her in order to keep the press at bay. As the decoy bride adapts to this unexpected role, she finds herself developing feelings for the groom, leading to a romantic and humorous twist in this Sheree Folkson directorial.

While ‘Kinda Pregnant’ features a protagonist pretending to be pregnant to avoid consequences in her personal life, ‘The Decoy Bride’ revolves around a woman stepping into a role as a stand-in bride to save a wedding. Both films explore the consequences of deception, the complexity of identity, and the humorous situations that arise when characters try to maintain a lie. In both cases, the protagonist ends up discovering more about themselves through the experience.

1. Knocked Up (2007)

Judd Apatow’s ‘Knocked Up‘ tells the story of Alison (Katherine Heigl), a career-focused woman who unexpectedly becomes pregnant after a one-night stand with Ben (Seth Rogen), an easygoing slacker. As the pregnancy progresses, Alison and Ben are forced to navigate their very different lives, learning to cope with the challenges of impending parenthood while attempting to build a relationship. The film explores the complexities of unexpected pregnancies, the differences between the characters, and the personal growth they experience as they prepare for their new life together.

‘Knocked Up’ and ‘Kinda Pregnant’ deal with the theme of pregnancy but with different approaches. While ‘Kinda Pregnant’ focuses on a woman faking pregnancy to gain special treatment, ‘Knocked Up’ is about the unexpected reality of an unplanned pregnancy and the ensuing responsibilities. Both films explore the emotional and social consequences of pregnancy, though Knocked Up uses a more heartfelt and genuine take on parenthood, while Kinda Pregnant leans into comedic deception. Both movies highlight how a woman’s life can be unexpectedly altered by the idea of pregnancy, but they approach these themes with humor, growth, and eventual self-realization.

