7 Movies Like Metal Lords You Must See

Directed by Peter Sollett, ‘Metal Lords‘ is a comedy-drama movie that follows two high school students — Hunter and Kevin — who dream of winning the Battle of the Bands competition. In order to form their heavy metal band, they search for a bassist in the school, only in vain. When they stumble upon Emily, an excellent cello player, they decide to form their band with the cello player instead.

The film portrays several aspects of life that high students tend to go through while introducing a competitive theme to make the narrative even richer in drama. This inspirational blend of high-school life and the competitive spirit is much appreciated and enjoyed by the viewers. If you enjoyed watching the Peter Sollett directorial, you would be interested in watching some other movies that run parallel with the themes of the comedy-drama movie. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Metal Lords’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

7. High School Musical (2006)

Directed by Kenny Ortega, ‘High School Musical’ is a comedy-drama film that centers upon two very different high school students — Troy and Gabriella — who decide to participate in the school’s musical. Being an integral part of the school’s basketball team, Troy juggles two things at once as the duo’s talent turns their world upside down. The theme of different personalities coming together to form a team in high school is what links ‘High School Musical’ with ‘Metal Lords.’ Also, the genre and overall tone of the movies are similar.

6. Bandslam (2009)

The Todd Graff directorial, ‘Bandslam’ revolves around the bond that Will and Charlotte share through their common taste in music. With a battle of the bands competition named Bandslam approaching, they decide to form a band by assembling more like-minded students and then take part in the competition. Much like ‘Metal Lords,’ ‘Bandslam’ involves two high school friends looking to form a band in order to participate in a battle of the bands competition. Moreover, both the movies depict high school friendships and the challenges that they come with.

5. Pitch Perfect (2012)

Loosely based on the non-fiction book ‘Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate a Cappella Glory’ by Mickey Rapkin, ‘Pitch Perfect‘ is directed by Jason Moore. The narrative follows a freshman named Beca at Barden University, who joins the school’s all-girl singing group The Bellas. Just like Emily in ‘Metal Lords,’ Beca breathes new life into her singing group as they prepare to compete against their male rivals in an upcoming singing competition. Other than that similarity, the theme of competitiveness is also shared by the two movies in question.

4. School of Rock (2003)

Directed by Richard Linklater, ‘School of Rock‘ is a comedy film that revolves around Dewey Finn, who gets kicked out of his band and becomes a substitute teacher at an elementary school without any qualifications. Soon after discovering the musical talents of his students, he works on forming a band of students in the hopes of participating in and winning the upcoming Battle of the Bands competition. The narratives of both the films lead up to the highly anticipated Battle of the Bands competition as the protagonists do their best to win it.

3. 8 Mile (2002)

The Eminem-starrer ‘8 Mile‘ is a musical drama film that contains a few autobiographical elements from the actor’s personal life. Directed by Curtis Hanson, the narrative revolves around Jimmy Smith Jr. aka B-Rabbit who dreams of making it as a rapper and providing for his family and himself. Although the overall tone of ‘8 Mile’ might not match with ‘Metal Lords,’ the dramatic element of competition at the end is ever so present in both the movies. Furthermore, the complications that the protagonists have to go through to participate in the respective competitions are highlighted in the movies.

2. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Directed by the duo of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ is a comedy-drama film that follows a family taking a trip across the country to fulfill their young daughter’s wish of competing in a child beauty pageant. Unaware of what the journey holds, the family goes through various ups and downs on their way to the competition, which can be compared to the complications that the band of three friends in ‘Metal Lords’ go through before the Battle of the Bands. Even though ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ involves a family road trip, both the movies share the fact that the narratives are filled with several comedic elements throughout.

1. Whiplash (2014)

Based on the eponymous short film by Damien Chazelle, ‘Whiplash‘ is a musical drama film that revolves around an up-and-coming jazz drummer named Andrew Neiman. To follow his passion, he enrolls at a music conservatory where he is personally mentored by a strict and abusive jazz instructor Terence Fletcher. The instructor pushes Andrew to his limit in order to realize the drummer’s true potential. ‘Whiplash’ might follow a more dramatic tone than comedic, but it also involves a drummer as one of the protagonists, much like ‘Metal Lords.’ Not only that, the protagonists in both the movies push themselves in order to reach their goals.

